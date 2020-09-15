Shiny Tentacool Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tentacool Spotlight Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM to 7 PM local time, there will be massively increased spawns of Tentacool in the wild, with its Shiny available. There is more to this hour than just hunting one species, though, and trainers looking to maximize on this Spotlight Hour can read on for our tips.

Tentacool and its evolution Tentacruel are dual Water/Poison-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. Their regular form is blue and red, which turns to a bluish-purple and green in its Shiny forms, which is among the most unique and beautiful Generation One shinies. Tentacool isn't exactly a common spawn, as it's normally only featured near water or during water-themed events now that so many Pokémon have been added to the game. During this Spotlight Hour, it would be a great idea to take advantage of the sheer amount of Tentacool by farming for candy and Shiny hunting. Using the Quick Catch method, which is explained in detail in our new guide, trainers will be able to more than triple the amount of Tentacool checked during Spotlight Hour. This method cuts the catching animation, allowing the player to move on to the next spawn rather than waiting after throwing the ball.

Beyond catching Tentacool, trainers will want to take advantage of the Spotlight Hour's bonus: double transfer candy. All of those Pokémon that you don't need that have been clogging up your storage? It's time for them to go! Transferring them during the hour will get you double candy which may not matter for common spawns like Weedle or Ledyba, but it will certainly add up for rare spawns like Larvitar or Legendary Pokémon whose candy is hard to come by.

Next week's Spotlight will feature Spearow with double evolution XP.