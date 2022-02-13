Power Rangers #16 Preview: Eltarian War Finale
The Eltarian War crossover event comes to an end in this preview of Power Rangers #16, in stores Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. Check out the preview below, powerbronies!
POWER RANGERS #16
BOOM! STUDIOS
DEC210838
DEC210842 – POWER RANGERS #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MIGYEONG – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
THE FINALE OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!
The Omega Rangers travel back to Safehaven to keep an eye on the rest of the galaxy, while Eternity Point falls under the supervision of a new assistant.
As the Blue Emissary departs and the remains of three Emissaries are laid to rest, the universe seems relatively safe for now, but how long can that last?
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99
