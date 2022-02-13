Power Rangers #16 Preview: Eltarian War Finale

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Eltarian War crossover event comes to an end in this preview of Power Rangers #16, in stores Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. Check out the preview below, powerbronies!

POWER RANGERS #16
BOOM! STUDIOS
DEC210838
DEC210842 – POWER RANGERS #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MIGYEONG – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
THE FINALE OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!
The Omega Rangers travel back to Safehaven to keep an eye on the rest of the galaxy, while Eternity Point falls under the supervision of a new assistant.
As the Blue Emissary departs and the remains of three Emissaries are laid to rest,  the universe seems relatively safe for now, but how long can that last?
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.