Preview Prophet #1 Remastered from Rob Liefeld and More

Superstar artist Rob Liefeld has teamed up with some of his other superstar artist friends and colleagues to produce a superstar remastered edition of Prophet #1, hitting stores in July. Today, Image released a full color preview of some artwork from inside Prophet #1 Remastered, which features other artists working from Liefeld's layouts to reproduce the comic.

From the press release:

Rob Liefeld and Image Comics have teamed up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Prophet with an a remastered version of Prophet #1 drawn by an all-star roster of comic book talent from past and present. Image is pleased to reveal an extended preview from this exciting upcoming release. John Prophet first debuted in July 1992 in the pages of Youngblood #2, written and drawn by Rob Liefeld. The character became an instant hit with audiences and created a demand that he star in his own showcase series featuring art by Dan Panosian from stories and layouts by Liefeld. Prophet Remastered #1 features art by Philip Tan, Kenneth Roccafort, Clay Mann, Viktor Bogdonavic, V. Ken Marion, Marat Mychaels, Dan Fraga, Karl Altstaetter, Dan Panosian, Cory Hamscher, Thomas Hedglen, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Ed Piskor, Robert Willis, Raymond Leonard, Ale Garza, Ryan Kincaid, and the legendary Liefeld himself.

Liefeld said:

Whenever I set out to create any project, I have great expectations and I work super-hard to make sure that those expectations are met. With Prophet Remastered #1 expectations were exceeded 100 times over! In order to bring some fresh excitement to Prophet, I reached out to a wide field of talented artists, many I didn't know and had never worked with, all of whom, turns out, were humongous Prophet fans! Every single artist that contributed turned in work that went above and beyond! Several of them told me how excited that they were re-creating pages for a comic book that meant so much to them in their youth! It soared way past my wildest dreams! This comic is a beautiful tribute to the Prophet pantheon of comics! Fans are in for a real treat with this Remastered edition!

Check out the preview of Prophet #1 Remastered below:

PROPHET #1 REMASTERED ED CVR A LIEFELD

MAY220066

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Dan Panosian, Clay Mann, Kenneth Rocafort, Philip Tan, V Kenneth Marion, Victor Bogdonavic, Dan Fraga, Marat Mychaels, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Thomas Hedglen, Various (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

The issue that started it all, PROPHET #1 re-mastered by some of today's top comic book talents! Prophet made his first appearance in 1992, electrifying fandom, and we are celebrating and commemorating his impact with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th anniversary issue!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99