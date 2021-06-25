Primordial & Frontiersman in Image Comics September 2021 Solicits

Image Comics launched Primordial, a new series by Gideon's Fall team of Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino in September, as well Frontiersman by Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari. We also see the return of Adventureman by Matt Fraction and the Dodsons, as well as Beauty by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, and Matthew Dow Smith to conclude the series, the end of Die, and a new Reckless graphic novel by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, Destroy All Monsters. Here are Image Comics full September 2021 solicitations

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210009

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Mind-bending sci-fi collides with Cold War thriller in this six-issue miniseries by the bestselling and Eisner-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS!

In 1957, the USSR launched the dog, Laika, into Earth's orbit. Two years later, the USA responded with two monkeys, Able and Baker. These animals never returned. But, unbeknownst to everyone, they did not die in orbit…they were taken. And now they are coming home.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR B WARD (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR C NGUYEN (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR D SHIMIZU (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR E BLANK CVR (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR F 25 COPY INCV VIRGIN (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR G 50 COPY INCV RAW VIRGIN B&W (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR H 75 COPY INCV MOON FOOTPRINT (MR)

PRIMORDIAL #1 (OF 6) CVR I 100 COPY INCV LEMIRE (MR)

FRONTIERSMAN #1 CVR A ROSENZWEIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210033

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! ATRICK KINDLON & MARCO FERRARI eturn with an all-new ONGOING SERIES!

Classic Green Arrow-style adventure blends with the thoughtfulness of Concrete in a super-hero odyssey for mature but uncynical readers! Frontiersman is coaxed out of retirement by an environmentalist group, only to find that being a spokesperson makes him a target for old and new enemies alike! For the super-hero reader looking for me.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FRONTIERSMAN #1 CVR B SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

ADVENTUREMAN #5

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210036

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

"TO THE GREATEST UNKNOWN"

As New York City teeters on the brink of a strange armageddon, Claire tries the Adventureman mantle on for size just in time to face the monstrous evil that vanquished her predecessor-only he didn't have a family like hers.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BEAUTY ALL GOOD THINGS (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210043

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Nick Filardi (A/CA) Jeremy Haun

JEREMY HAUN and JASON A. HURLEY, along with artist MATTHEW DOW SMITH, return to the devastating world of THE BEAUTY for a 48-page special, showcasing the finale of the groundbreaking horror series. #BEAUTYFREE

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DIE #20 CVR A HANS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210049

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Stephanie Hans

"Bleed," Part Five

You can never go home, said Sol, way back in issue two. Let's see if he was right.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DIE #20 CVR B JUNG GI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #1 CVR A WILLIAMS III (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210058

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Todd Klein (A/CA) J. H. Williams

Each issue of ECHOLANDS will offer a Raw Cut Edition, featuring the art from J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio. And we've kept the lettering intact in a translucent form.

In a bizarre future world that has forgotten its history, a reckless thief, Hope Redhood, holds the key to excavating its dark, strange past-if only she and her crew can escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter. But fate will send them all on a path leading to a war between worlds.

ECHOLANDS is a landscape-format mythic-fiction epic where anything is possible-a fast-paced genre mashup adventure that combines everything from horror movie vampires to classic mobsters and cyborg elves to Roman demigods and retro rocket ships. It's going to be a helluva ride!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #1 CVR B WILLIAMS III (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MOM MOTHER OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210070

(W) Emilia Clarke, Marguerite Bennett (A) Leila Leiz (CA) Jo Ratcliffe

Game of Thrones superstar EMILIA CLARKE concludes the FINAL ISSUE of an OVERSIZED THREE-ISSUE MINISERIES! Maya's son was kidnapped by the treacherous traffickers, and now it's up to her and her misfit mob of BFFs-if she can escape her enemies and her past! Who's gonna clean up this mess?!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210084

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Jacob Phillips (A/CA) Sean Phillips

The next book in the red-hot RECKLESS series is here!

Bestselling crime noir masters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS bring us a new original graphic novel starring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless.

It's 1988, and Ethan has been hired for his strangest case yet: finding the secrets of a Los Angeles real estate mogul. How hard could that be, right? But what starts as a deep dive into the life of a stranger will soon take a deadly turn, and Ethan will risk everything that still matters to him.

Another smash hit from the award-winning creators of RECKLESS, PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED-and a must-have for all BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS fans!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $24.99

A MAN AMONG YE #7 CVR A GEORGE & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210210

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Josh George, John Kalisz

Seeking a mysterious treasure at the urging of an even more mysterious woman, Anne Bonny and her crew of cutthroat ladies head back to the high seas. But will they find untold gold and jewels where X marks the spot, or is something far more sinister waiting for them?

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

A MAN AMONG YE #7 CVR B RIDDEL

IMAGE COMICS

ANT #2 CVR A LARSEN

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210212

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"ANTPOCALYPSE!"

Young Hannah Washington is recruited by the United States government and sent behind enemy lines to contend with murderous zealots hellbent on destroying America in this jaw-dropping, head-busting, bone-breaking, assault on your senses from acclaimed author ERIK LARSEN!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ANT #2 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS

IMAGE COMICS

CHU #8 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210214

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Dan Boultwood

"(SHE) DRUNK HISTORY," Part Three

Saffron Chu just stumbled across the score of a lifetime. But can she stay drunk enough to pull it off?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #12 (OF 12) CVR A TINTO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210215

(W) Steve Orlando, L.A. Thornhill (A/CA) Davide Tinto

SERIES FINALE

All this time, the Crisis Command has fought to undo what's been done. From the death of empathy, to the passage of the American Individuality Act, they've tried to preserve what they thought was right, what the world needed. But with all of existence in the hands of the world's population, in OUR hands, thanks to the power of a word, will the ideas of the past save us? Or will they die to give birth to something new? Superheroes haven't saved the world, so the Crisis Command, and all of us, have to be something better.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #12 (OF 12) CVR B PAQUETTE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

COMPASS #4 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210217

(W) Robert Mackenzie, Dave Walker (A/CA) Justin Greenwood

GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!

Deep in the belly of the underworld, undying beasts and warrior ghouls await…but can Shahidah El-Amin survive the last deadly guardian of the fabled Cauldron of Eternal Life? Finding her way through the darkness is only the beginning-outside the cavern, a Mongolian war party awaits! From the acclaimed OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME team of writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (LAZARUS: X +66, Stumptown), Shahi's quest for the prize of immortality nears its thrilling end!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CROSSOVER #10

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210218

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Three

"Hey hey! We're back with another mysterious slaughter-filled romp! And man oh man, is this one…honestly, guys, there's not much I can say here without spoiling every single page. Look, I don't know, guys. Writing solicitations is hard. Come read our crazy little book!!"

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEEP BEYOND #8 (OF 12) CVR A BROCCARDO

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210219

(W) Mirka Andolfo, David Goy (A/CA) Andrea Broccardo

The underwater world didn't seem so bad, apart from the small detail of time flowing very differently than our own…Uh? What do you mean that's not the only problem? That's true, the (now enlarged) gang is used to dealing with problems, but perhaps they would rather it not all be a huge mess, just once…

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEEP BEYOND #8 (OF 12) CVR B ANDOLFO

IMAGE COMICS

DEEP BEYOND #8 (OF 12) CVR C CAMUNCOLI

IMAGE COMICS

DEEP BEYOND #8 (OF 12) CVR D BRAGA

IMAGE COMICS

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #13 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210223

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

END OF STORY ARC

Thirty years ago, Cole Turner dreamed up a Star-Faced Man who ate children in the basement of his preschool. Today, Cole is going to make sure that nightmare can never haunt another kid. The second arc of the smash-hit THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH ends here with a revelation that turns the series upside down!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #13 CVR B BUENO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

ECHOLANDS #2 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210225

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) J. H. Williams

THE MAJOR IMAGE COMICS EVENT OF 2021 CONTINUES…

Hope Redhood and her companions, Cor, Caniff, Castrum, Dena, Rabbit, and Rosa, are on the run from the Wizard, Teros Demond, and his terrifying daughter. Why is the Wizard willing to kill to regain his stolen gem? Can Hope and her crew escape the strange robots lurking in the tunnels beneath San Francisco? And will they survive a betrayal by the pirate captain, Bloody Gums?

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ECHOLANDS #2 CVR B SAMPSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #15

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210227

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

The Serpent's Omen takes hold! Owen has no choice but to fight back! Will the Fire Power be enough?

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #6 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210228

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

END OF STORY ARC

The first volume of Image Comics' newest hit hero, GEIGER, concludes with this DOUBLE-SIZED ACTION FINALE as our resident radioactive rebel takes on a relic from the past to save his family's future. But the adventures are only beginning for Geiger, as he discovers a secret about the Unknown War and its mysterious origins. Plus, a special sneak preview of GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK's next upcoming title in the Geigerverse and much, much more!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

GEIGER #6 CVR B BIANCHI

IMAGE COMICS

GEIGER #6 CVR C IGLE

IMAGE COMICS

GEIGER #6 CVR D FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

GOOD ASIAN #5 (OF 10) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210232

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge (CA) Dave Johnson

NEW STORY ARC

Suffering a traumatic loss, Edison Hark relives the pivotal and contentious moments that led a Chinese-American to become a cop in 1930s America, as the "secret origin of Edison Hark" is revealed.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOOD ASIAN #5 (OF 10) CVR B CHAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 02 PROPHETS & LOSS #5 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210234

(W) Howard Chaykin (A/CA) Howard Chaykin

New blood makes waves on and off the page, as acknowledged giants learn just how worthless that acknowledgment is.

And don't worry about management. They've still got plenty of screwing over talent to keep them busy.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOME SICK PILOTS #9 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210235

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

A national trauma has been successfully weaponized-which is probably fine and very unlikely to end in tears or provoke an army of ghosts to flood from the earth to seek revenge.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HOME SICK PILOTS #9 CVR B GORHAM (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

ICE CREAM MAN #26 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210237

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"UNFORTUNATE ANCESTRY"

Some families are completely sideways.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #26 CVR B ECKMAN-LAWN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

INKBLOT #12

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210239

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A/CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

END OF STORY ARC

The Seeker attempts to feed the cat, determined to get it to like her. It denies her efforts and leads her again to the mountainlands, where further peril befalls them both.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #4 (OF 12) CVR A EDWARDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210240

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

Abducted by the aliens from the island, the new Utopian returns to Earth with no memory of what happened. Meanwhile, Hutch is now divorced from Chloe and going back to his old criminal ways, wearing his father's Skyfox costume and hoping to make a little drug money by joining a supervillain gang for the biggest raid of his career.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #4 (OF 12) CVR B GARNER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #4 (OF 12) CVR C NETFLIX PHOTO CVR (

IMAGE COMICS

KILLADELPHIA #17 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210243

(W) Rodney Barnes (A/CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part Five

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

The madness continues as Abigail brings her full might against the Sangsters and her ex-husband John Adams, but a new vampire king has entered the game, and his name is Thomas Jefferson! Now, with the mysteries of life, death, and sorcery unlocked before him, the third President of the United States has a plan to (literally) raise hell in the streets as he sets forth to craft a new America far more twisted than the one he sought to create two and a half centuries ago.

Also includes the next chapter of ELYSIUM GARDENS, the terrifying werewolf back-up story with art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

KILLADELPHIA #17 CVR B WILLIAMS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

KING SPAWN #2 CVR A AGUILLO

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210245

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez (CA) Don Aguillo

One of the most vile and horrific villains in the SPAWN mythology returns:

Billy Kincaid…now, simply called KINCAID.

But his new campaign to murder is more than it seems. Like everyone else in SPAWN'S UNIVERSE…battle lines have been drawn, and all-out war is about to be unleashed.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $2.99

KING SPAWN #2 CVR B MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

MADE IN KOREA #5 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210247

(W) Jeremy Holt (A/CA) George Schall

DEREGISTER YOUR PROXY

You can deregister your Proxy if you no longer want to keep it.

1. From the manufacturer's website, login with your account credentials.

2. Go to Manage Your Content and Devices.

3. Click Devices.

4. Click Deregister. This will remove all content from your child, and many features will not work.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MAN-EATERS CURSED #3 (OF 5) CVR A MITERNIQUE

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210248

(W) Chelsea Cain (A/CA) Lia Miternique

"WITCHCRAFT FOR CHILDREN"

This book is required reading for all young witches. It is routinely updated with the latest frog self-defense techniques. Other topics include the history of Craft Camp, potion-making, fairy identification, the rules of pickleball, and necromancy. Now with spell cards! Clip and save! Please bring this book with you to camp.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MAN-EATERS CURSED #3 (OF 5) CVR B MITERNIQUE

IMAGE COMICS

ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #2 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210250

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

Artist Ro, hiding out in an old house, hoping for artistic lightning to strike, begins to feel even more strongly connected with the shadowy presence she's been communicating with.

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of STEPHEN KING and NEIL GAIMAN will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #34

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210251

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Annalisa Leoni (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

The war with the Kuthaal intensifies after Nathan's actions in Los Angeles. Could this mean the end of all life on Earth? The stakes have never been higher! Only three issues left! Who will survive to the final issue-if anyone?

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OLD GUARD TALES THROUGH TIME #6 (OF 6) CVR A FERNANDEZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210252

(W) Greg Rucka, Vita Ayala (A) Nicola Scott (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

END OF STORY ARC

Who is…Yitzhak? The hulking figure briefly seen and spoken about in the TALES THROUGH TIME now takes the stage-GREG RUCKA and LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ introduce a mystery that will alter the lives of the immortals forever…however long they have left! In present-day Paris, Andy and Nile pull a high-risk, high-stakes museum heist to steal a single unlikely item in a caper by VITA AYALA (Children of the Atom, Static) and NICOLA SCOTT (BLACK MAGICK, Wonder Woman: Year One)!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OLD GUARD TALES THROUGH TIME #6 (OF 6) CVR B SCOTT (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OLD GUARD TALES THROUGH TIME #6 (OF 6) CVR C FERNANDEZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

ORDINARY GODS #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210255

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Felipe Watanabe

Paris! City of Light! The awakened gods are on the hunt for the Trickster-but how do you find one person in a city of millions? And they'll need to hurry-because on the Plane of the Gods, those who remain are starting to move against them.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #8 CVR A WATANABE

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210256

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Felipe Watanabe

The battle for the Radiants tears through Chicago. Can this unlikely new team stand against an enemy who knows more about their powers than they do? And even if they win…what happens next?

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #8 CVR B CARLOS

IMAGE COMICS

RADIANT BLACK #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV KIRKHAM

IMAGE COMICS

SEA OF STARS #11

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210259

(W) Jason Aaron, Dennis Hallum (A/CA) Stephen Green, Rico Renzi

SERIES FINALE

"THE LAST SUNDOWN"

The explosive SERIES FINALE! After searching desperately through the wild seas of space, the star-swimming Kadyn and his father Gil have found each other at last. Just in time for the universe to be consumed by an ancient darkness greater than anything they ever imagined. All the secrets of the stars will be revealed!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SECOND CHANCES #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210260

(W) Ricky Mammone (A/CA) Max Bertolini

After navigating the tragedy of the Ramos family, Leblanc is now painfully behind schedule. Desperate for a solution, he is coerced into going on a "date" with his ex-lover, and psychopathic hit-woman, Miss Nobody. Things will most definitely get weird.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #4 CVR A SCHWEIZER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210261

(W) Kyle Starks (A/CA) Chris Schweizer

My friends, our screwball quintet are planning a heist! But will this team-up survive? Will they finally get their man?

What to expect: Idiotic plots! Kung Fu Action! Stuntman warfare! Bad ideas! Good ideas! Twists! Turns! Questionable detective work!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #4 CVR B ALLISON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SPAWN #322 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210263

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

An all-new villain makes his FIRST appearance…the DISRUPTOR!

But Spawn is already fighting another battle. How can he be in two places at the same time? And if he can't be…then someone dies!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $2.99

SPAWN #322 CVR B MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #11 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210265

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Ramon K. Perez

Who are the true masterminds behind the courthouse explosion? And what do they really want?

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ST MERCY #2 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210266

(W) John Zuur Platten (A/CA) Atilio Rojo

When a desperate outlaw discovers Mercy's secret, he leaves her for dead and seeks the support of his former band of thieves to steal the cache of cursed Incan gold. But things begin to spin out of control when the gang and their leader, Frank, pay a visit to Mercy and her father, Neto, intent on taking the gold for themselves. Little do they know, there's an ancient fire that they are about to ignite.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SUMMONERS WAR LEGACY #6

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210267

(W) Justin Jordan (A/CA) Luca Claretti, Giovanna Niro

It all comes down to this. For Abuus…and for all of Alea…Rai must become the summoner they all need in their hour of crisis.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210268

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Paprika's "forced fun" night doesn't seem to be too bad, perhaps-but, in the end, not too great either. Come on, staying together for so long, for no real reason…how can people like it? Then, while her father seems to be recovered and healthy again, Paprika will have a nasty surprise…

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) CVR B DODSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) CVR C PAQUETTE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) CVR D RAMOS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SYPHON #3 (OF 3)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210272

(W) Patrick Meaney, Mohsen Ashraf (A) Jeff Edwards, John Kalisz

When Sylas was gifted with the power to siphon other people's pain from them and take it on himself, he never could have imagined that he was the latest in a line stretching back to the dawn of civilization or that his dark mentor Antonio has been killing those with the power for millennia. Trapped by Antonio, Sylas must go on a trippy mental journey to save himself from a fate worse than death and show that it's possible to live a hopeful life no matter how dark the world gets.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #10 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210273

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part Four

A heated argument between Sheriff Cooper and Eversaul leads Joe Bob to make a radical decision to help find the missing girl.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #5 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210274

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

END OF STORY ARC

Time runs out for Tatsuo and Nadia as the first arc of this hit new series comes to a dramatic conclusion.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #5 CVR B BYRNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #2 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210276

(W) Tess Stone (A/CA) Tess Stone

Based on the acclaimed video game by Rick & Morty co-creator, JUSTIN ROILAND!

Falsely accused of murdering their co-worker, ICJ employees Klover and Bo flee to Chairorpia, home to the laziest beings in the universe. But when a new Cosmic Job pits Klover and Bo against each other, their rivalry threatens to derail their hunt for the real killer!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #16 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210277

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"POSSIBILITY," Part Four

Sing a song of the Undiscovered Country as the team continues its journey through Zone Possibility in search of the American masterpiece. Standing in their way…the greatest icons of American music!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #16 CVR B PAREL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

VINYL #4 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210279

(W) Doug Wagner (A/CA) Daniel Hillyard, Dave Stewart

Walter can't remember who he is, and without him, this serial killer rescue mission is doomed. In other "sunflower death cult news," the Beast and Mother are loose, Guy and Vic brawl against a frenzy of Sunflower Girls, and Rennie has run off to make clothing from human flesh.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #22 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210280

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Tyreese and Michonne are growing a lot closer…but what does Carol think about that?

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #22 CVR B MOORE & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

WALKING DEAD DLX #23 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210282

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

The most brutal of fights erupts between the best of friends.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #23 CVR B MOORE & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

HAHA TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210093

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Martin Morazzo, Gabriel Walta, Roger Langridge, Zoe Thorogood, Patrick Horvath (A/CA) Vanesa R. Del Rey

ICE CREAM MAN writer W. MAXWELL PRINCE brings his signature style of oneshot storytelling to the world of clowns-and he's invited SOME OF THE BEST ARTISTS IN COMICS to join him for the ride.

HAHA is a genre-jumping, throat-lumping look at the sad, scary, hilarious life of those who get paid to play the fool-but these ain't your typical jokers. With chapters drawn by VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS), GABRIEL WALTA (Vision), ROGER LANGRIDGE (Thor), and more,

HAHA peeks under the big top, over the rainbow, and even inside a balloon to tell a wide-ranging slew of stories about "funny" men and women, proving that some things are so sad you just have to laugh.

COLLECTS HAHA #1-6

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $16.99

JULES VERNE LIGHTHOUSE TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210100

(W) David Hine, Brian Haberlin (A/CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

In this adaptation of the JULES VERNE classic, set in the year 2717, the Lighthouse is a supercomputer the size of a skyscraper that guides spacecraft through a turbulent sea of wormholes. Maria Vasquez has chosen this isolated base to escape her troubled past, but now she and her glitchy nanny bot, Moses, are the only ones who can stop a crew of murderous pirates from seizing the most devastating weapons ever created.

COLLECTS JULES VERNE'S LIGHTHOUSE #1-5

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $16.99

LUTHER STRODE COMP SERIES TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210105

(W) Justin Jordan, Tradd Moore (A/CA) Tradd Moore, Felipe Sobreiro

TENTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION

Luther Strode is an average teenage nerd until he sends away for the Hercules Method, a bodybuilding course that promises to give him the body of his dreams. But the powers he unleashes make him a target for a murder cult as old as mankind, cost him almost everything, and take him across the world in the fight to take back his life..

COLLECTS THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE, THE LEGEND OF LUTHER STRODE, & THE LEGACY OF LUTHER STRODE

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $29.99

NOCTERRA TP VOL 01 FULL THROTTLE DARK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210111

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey

It's been 10 years since Val Riggs saw the sun swallowed up by darkness. Ten years since nearly everyone she knew was infected and changed into hideous shades. Now a ferryman providing transport for people and goods, she traverses the deadly unlit roads in her eighteen-wheeler, taking on whatever evils the night provides. When the promise of an illuminated sanctuary crosses her path, Val must undergo a journey far beyond the limits of any ferryman before her. But with a loved one in the throes of infection, time is running short…

Legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) unveil horrors beyond any shade in this pulse-pounding new ONGOING SERIES.

COLLECTS NOCTERRA #1-6

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

SILVER COIN TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210117

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, Jeff Lemire, Michael Walsh (A/CA) Michael Walsh

The story starts with a failing rock band whose fortune changes overnight when they find the mysterious Silver Coin. Next, it helps handle some mean girls at sleepaway camp. Follow the curious token as it changes hands over centuries-from Puritan New England to the scavenged junklands of 2467-and discover how much pain a cursed coin can purchase.

Eisner-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) teams with all-star collaborators-CHIP ZDARSKY (STILLWATER), KELLY THOMPSON (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), ED BRISSON (Old Man Logan), and JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS)-on this new ONGOING horror anthology series for mature readers.

COLLECTS THE SILVER COIN #1-5

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $16.99

STRAY DOGS TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210121

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner

It's scary being the new dog.

In this suspenseful new series, readers meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…Wait! Where's her lady? Now Sophie has to figure out where she is, what's happening, and how she's going to survive this. They say there's no such thing as a bad dog-just bad owners.

STRAY DOGS is a heartbreakingly adorable suspense thriller by My Little Pony comic artists TONY FLEECS and TRISH FORSTNER. It's Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs.

COLLECTS STRAY DOGS #1-5

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $16.99

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210133

(W) James Harren (A/CA) James Harren, Dave Stewart

A cosmic plague has spread, transforming everyday people into violent, monstrous kaiju. Only the Ultramega-three individuals imbued with incredible powers-hold the line against this madness. Their battles level cities and leave untold horror in their wake. Now, the final reckoning approaches for the Ultramega…but is this a war they can even win?

Fight monsters and stand with humanity in this new Skybound Original from the greatest artist of his generation, JAMES HARREN (RUMBLE, BPRD) and Eisner Award-winning colorist DAVE STEWART (Black Hammer).

COLLECTS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1-4

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 10 SAVE YOUR GENERATION (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210142

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Wes Craig

Everyone's favorite assassin undergrads are back! It's a new era, but old habits die hard-and old grudges die even harder. Can the latchkey kids of a forgotten generation find their footing in a world that can't understand them and doesn't care to try?

COLLECTS DEADLY CLASS #45-48

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $15.99

DEADLY CLASS TP VOL 02 KIDS OF THE BLACK HOLE (NEW PTG) (DEC

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210145

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Wesley Craig

Marcus Lopez is settling into life at Kings Dominion for the Deadly Arts, a secret elite school, to train the next generation of assassins. He has a girl, a circle of friends, and he's learning a trade: the craft of killing. But his murderous past is about to catch up with him, and there are a few things about Marcus that even his friends don't know. Secrets that threaten the lives of everyone around him. Because there's a reason Marcus was sought out by the school's shadowy principal Master Lin, a man who's long had an eye for Marcus's unique talents. Continuing the story of a group of damaged, deranged, and struggling teenagers living through one of the country's most vibrant and chilling eras. Collecting DEADLY CLASS #7-11.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $16.99

HEAD LOPPER TP VOL 04 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210153

(W) Andrew MacLean (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Andrew MacLean

With high-stakes action and big imagination, Norgal and Agatha embark on a quest to find an invisible staircase to the heavens, atop which sits Mulgrid the All-Knowing. With dark assassins everywhere, Norgal hopes the aid of Mulgrid will give him the upper hand. Slashing their way through gorgons, bombing their way past gargantuan spiders, and navigating the politics of a kingdom on the brink of collapse, the fellowship must make teamwork a priority to survive.

COLLECTS HEAD LOPPER #13-16

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $16.99

LADY MECHANIKA TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210157

(W) M. M. Chen (A) Martin Montiel, Beth Sotelo (A/CA) Joe Benitez, Peter Steigerwald

Lady Mechanika's investigation into the murders of "undesirable" children in Mechanika City triggers an unexpected reaction from her subconscious self. Could the killer somehow be connected to Lady Mechanika's mysterious past? A great entry point for new readers into this imaginative steampunk series!

COLLECTS LADY MECHANIKA: THE LOST BOYS OF WEST ABBEY #1-2

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $7.99

MONSTRESS TP VOL 06

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210161

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A) Hinata Takeda (CA) Sana Takeda

War has engulfed the Known World, and Maika Halfwolf is at its epicenter. As she and her friends grapple with the consequences of their actions, longburied secrets and long-awaited reunions threaten to change everything. Join MARJORIE LIU and SANA TAKEDA in the newest volume of this Eisner, Hugo, Harvey, and British Fantasy Award-winning series.

Plus, learn about the happier childhood days of Kippa and Maika in MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES 1 and 2!

COLLECTS MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES #1-2 AND MONSTRESS #31-35

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $16.99

ODDLY NORMAL TP VOL 04 (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210169

(W) Otis Frampton (A/CA) Otis Frampton

Oddly's adventures in Fignation continue as two mysterious figures from the past return to cause trouble for her and her friends.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $12.99

SCUMBAG TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210173

(W) Rick Remender (A) Bengal, Francesco Mobili, Alex Riegel, Jonathan Wayshak, Matias Bergara (CA) Greg Tocchini

The world, once again, rests in the hands of the worst person on it! Ernie Ray Clementine-a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker-accidentally received a power-imbuing serum, making him the world's most powerful super spy. This time, Ernie is going to the moon to stop MADAM HIVE-leader of an evil hippie cult, THE MOONFLOWER-who plans to use a mind-altering love-ray to transform every human on Earth into a like-minded hippie.

COLLECTS THE SCUMBAG #6-10

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $16.99

SWING TP VOL 04 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210175

(W) Matt Hawkins (A/CA) Yishan Li

A SUNSTONE crossover event! Dan and Cathy are on a trip to New York and decide to visit the BDSM club featured in the SUNSTONE books by STJEPAN EJIC. Hijinks ensue as some familiar characters from SUNSTONE meet our swinging duo! And, oh yeah, Cathy is pregnant!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $16.99