PrintWatch: Black Panther, Buffy, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Second Prints

PrintWatch: We mentioned a third printing of Timeless #1 with Mark Buckingham drawing Miracleman, but we also have second printings for a number of books coming through. Marvel Black Panther #3, Conan #1 Facsimile Edition, Devil's Reign #3, Marauders Annual #1, Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear #1, Moon Knight #7, She-Hulk #1, Silver Surfer Rebirth #1, and The Devil Tree #1 from Blood Moon Comics, Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #1 from Boom Studios, and Duel #1 from Bliss On Tap Comics.

PrintWatch: BLACK PANTHER #3 2ND PTG MANHANINI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219243

(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Mateus Manhanni

T'CHALLA VS. THE X-MEN OF MARS!

With assassins closing in and Wakanda's faith in him shaken, T'Challa goes to visit Storm on the newly terraformed Mars. But this will not be a happy reunion, as T'Challa has ulterior motives for his visit. And back home, Shuri discovers who is behind the attacks on Wakanda's secret agents, a revelation that will change everything…

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022

SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219244

(W) Roy Thomas (A/CA) Barry Windsor-Smith

Over fifty years ago, legendary writer Roy Thomas teamed with visionary artist Barry Windsor-Smith for the first comic book adaptation of Robert E. Howard's pulp novel icon – introducing True Believers to swords and sorcery in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Conan comic books soon became a huge, industry-changing success story – and it all began with CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 in 1970! Join the young Cimmerian warrior as he and an Aesir raiding party invade the land of Vanaheim – setting Conan on a path of adventure leading to winged demons, a dark temple and the mysterious Star-Stone, which would offer a vision of Conan's future as a king! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #1.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG LARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC218894

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Abigail Larson

Can a lone Slayer save what's left of humanity?

Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun.

The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn't seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it.

The Multiverse explodes as writer Casey Gilly (Femme Magnifique, You Died) and artist Joe Jaro (Firefly) bring you a dystopian tale of Buffy Summers as you've never seen her before for fans of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, and Future State: Wonder Woman.In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: DUEL #1 (OF 10) 2ND PTG

BLISS ON TAP

DEC219112

(W) Curtiss Martins (A/CA) Alex Cormack

Second printing of the sold out first issue ! Are you ready to duel? In the first issue we meet an FBI Agent tasked with investigating the mysterious deep website Duel.global, which pits its growing number of subscribers against each other in real life, in a race to stop a high schooler who has challenged the site's highest ranked dueler in a match to the death.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: DAREDEVIL WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG DE LATORRE VA

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219245

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City's Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL'S REIGN! Elektra is the world's deadliest assassin – and she's taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE'S GREATEST HUNTER?! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: DEVILS REIGN #3 (OF 6) 2ND PTG CHECCHETTO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219246

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

New York City stands at the brink of disaster as MAYOR WILSON FISK has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of super villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous THUNDERBOLTS on the streets and in every police station. Worse still, he's put the Marvel Universe's most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result! As a gauntlet of super villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk's law enforcement, they're ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible. Civilians, heroes, even children – NO ONE is safe from the Kingpin's wrath. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

PrintWatch: MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1 2ND PTG CREEES LEE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219247

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Creees Lee

A NEW CREW SETS SAIL! With Kate Pryde at the helm, the Marauders are ready to renew their mission of mutant rescue! She's got the mission – all she needs now is a new boat and a fresh crew to match. Pryde and Bishop must unite a crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of a leader who's as cruel as he is charismatic: the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! It's the Marauders versus the Theater of Pain, a torture troupe that's set up shop in Xavier's School's old backyard! Come aboard for the first adventure as Steve Orlando takes the helm with our sea-faring mutants! ONE-SHOT / RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022mSRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT #7 2ND PTG SMITH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219248

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Cory Smith

How do you fight someone that no one knows? Moon Knight is out for blood and hits the streets armed only with a name, but he soon finds out that in the twilight half-world of NYC super villainy, sometimes the streets hit back. And while he's fighting his way through the

super-crime underworld, he'd better watch his back… RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SHE-HULK #1 2ND PTG BARTEL VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219249

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Jen Bartel

The best character ever is back in her own series and about to glam up the whole Marvel Universe! Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage and needs to put her life back together. She's got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to… well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And the last page of this first issue is going to send Jen down a road she's never traveled and that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SILK #1 2ND PTG INHYUK LEE VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219353

(W) Emily Kim (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Inhyuk Lee

SILK IS BACK!

Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero SILK in an all-new, all-star series! As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic – and social media. Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller EMILY KIM and the return of legendary comic artist TAKESHI MIYAZAWA! RATED TIn Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG RON LIM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC219425

(W) Ron Marz (A/CA) Ron Lim

THEY'RE BACK! No, we don't mean the guys on the cover… We're talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It's up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Feb 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: DEVIL TREE #1 2ND PTG (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC219063

(W) Keith Rommel (A/CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

SECOND PRINTING OF THE SOLD OUT FIRST RELEASE FROM BLOOD MOON COMICS.

Back in the 1970s, a series of bizarre incidents occurred at what has since been known as "The Devil Tree." Beneath this ancient denizen, evil was wrought by a sick serial killer, calling upon forces most evil and dark. People were hung there … and bodies buried there … exhumed by the police. Overcome by superstition, some tried to cut down the tree, to no avail. Since then, it has stood in a remote section of a local park -left to its own devices -quiet in its eerie repose . . . In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 07, 2022

SRP: $4.99

