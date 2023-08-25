Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Immortal Thor, Jean Grey, printwatch

Printwatch: Conan Gets Third Printings, Thor & Jean Grey Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Titan Comics is releasing a third print for Conan The Barbarian #1 and a second print for Conan The Barbarian #2.

PrintWatch: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures are releasing a third print for Conan The Barbarian #1 and a second print for Conan The Barbarian #2. Both will drop with issue #3 on sale on the 27th of September, 2023. However, because the third printing is to be a foil cover, with another cover underneath, they are charging $13.99 for it. Which is an interesting take…

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 3RD PTG

FOIL LOGO COVER W/ PANOSIAN B&W VIRGIN

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

This special third printing features a Foiled Logo Cover wraparound with an exclusive Dan Panosian B&W virgin variant underneath. JUL238526 $13.99, on sale Sep 27, 2023

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #2 2ND PTG TORRE

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre

Publishers: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

CONAN and his new ally, BRISSA – a deadly Pictish scout, fight back-to-back against a savage horde… only to discover that each success creates a new obstacle to victory over the "ARMY OF THE LOST."

Cover: Roberto de la Torre – JUL238525 $3.99, on sale Sep 27, 2023

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Immortal Thor #1 and Jean Grey #1 back for second printings, for the 4th of October 2023, both with 1:25 variants.

IMMORTAL THOR #1

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo

AL EWING, MARTIN COCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? Rated T+ SRP: $6.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Bernard Chang

SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY'S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS! After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation!

Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: And we have the Dark X-Men #1 1:25 second printing variant from last week now as well.

