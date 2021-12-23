Promise Collection 1950s: DC Comics Consults Albert Einstein
1948-1949 represent the peak years for the Promise Collection in terms of volume. The young fan who started collecting comic books at the age of eight years old in 1939 would've turned 19 in 1950 — a young adult with an ever-increasing number of demands on his money and time, as these things often go. And while we sometimes think of this early 1950s period as lean times for comics, that is demonstrably untrue. The number of titles being published by the industry on a monthly basis would continue to climb, and peak in 1952. As an early 1950 Writer's Digest piece called Comics are Big-Time! on the state of the market explained to prospective writers: "Remember one thing: demand for comics runs in cycles. Ten years ago, animated animals (Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse etc.) were the fad. During the war years, the demand was for real-life. Afterwards, teen-age humor (Archie, Kathy, etc.) were the rage. Today, the demand for true romance is at a peak, with western and adventure (Superman, Captain Marvel) a steady market."
We might quibble with a few of those details, but that 1950 Writer's Digest contributor was on the money with that headline: comics were indeed big-time, and film, television and much of the rest of American business had taken notice. Of course, with the big time comes big problems, and as most people reading this will know, industry critics would only increase their pressure on comic book publishers from here. This despite the fact that Senator Estes Kefauver, whose Senate hearings would soon impact the nature of the comics industry for decades, was told by no less an authority than J. Edgar Hoover as early as August 1950 that, "It is doubtful, however, that an appreciable decrease in juvenile delinquency would result if crime comic books of all types were not readily available to children."
Interestingly, Hoover went on to explain to Kefauver that he felt that education rather than the elimination of objectionable media was the answer. Of course, several publishers, perhaps most notably M.C. Gaines, had been touting the effectiveness of comic books to educate for years by 1950, which brings us to one of my favorite little-known comic book moments of the early 1950s — that time that DC Comics publisher Harry Donenfeld announced that he was going to consult his old acquaintance Albert Einstein about the science in DC Comics titles: "Prof. Albert Einstein's announcement of a new scientific theory has the comic book world in an uproar, the publisher of Superman hinted Sunday at Miami Beach. Still spinning with excitement over the atom bomb and guided missiles, the comic book writers and artists are set to get busy on Einstein." [Note: the impetus for Donenfeld's interest was the announcement of Einstein's "Generalized Theory of Gravitation" a few days prior.]
"And to make sure small fry and adult readers don't' get too far behind on developments, Harry Donenfeld, who controls Superman's destiny (and that of 40 other comics) will make a personal visit to Einstein in a few weeks (They are old friends and have been associated in the organization of Louis Brandeis University). Donenfeld, a New York publisher who puts out about 160,000,000 comic books a year doesn't believe the market is saturated with pseudo-scientific strips, 'They're still going up in popularity he says.'"
Welcome to Part 23 and the final installment of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan. The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea. Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise. There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books. You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.
1950-1952 in the Promise Collection
1950 represents a significant reduction in the monthly volume being purchased by Junie for his collection. There are over 500 issues in the Promise Collection from that year, down from over 900 issues in 1949. As Junie hit about 21 years old in 1951, the volume further drops to about 100 comics for the entire year. Noteworthy sales thus from this period include Detective Comics #158 CGC 9.6 for $96,000.00 — continuing the trend of incredibly strong results for Joker covers from throughout the collection, Batman #62 CGC 9.8 featuring a great Catwoman cover at $69,000.00, and the stand-out Lex Luthor cover on Superman #68 CGC 9.6 for $31,200. Despite the reduced monthly volume during this period, there is still a noteworthy number of new series debuts from this final period of the collection:
- Secret Missions #1
- Son of Sinbad #1
- Indians #1
- Real Clue Crime Stories #1
- Atomic Spy Cases #1
- Jon Juan #1
- Jungle Lil #1
- Indian Fighter #1
- Jungle Jo #1
- Strange Adventures #1
- Geronimo #1
- Tomahawk #1
- Black Magic #1
- Boys' Ranch #1
- Operation: Peril #1
- Invisible Scarlet O'Neil #1
- Big Town #1
- Witches Tales #1
- Web of Mystery #1
- Battle #1
- Spy Fighters #1
- Ellery Queen #1
Strange Adventures in the Atomic Age
While the historical record is silent on the results of DC Comics publisher Harry Donenfeld's meeting with Einstein (presuming it did happen), it's certainly noteworthy that less than six months after Donenfeld had raised the matter, DC Comics would launch the most important science fiction-centric comic in its history — with a debut issue based at least in part in science fact. Strange Adventures #1 contains ten stories (comics and/or text), and it's the eight-page cover-feature Destination Moon that is of the most historical interest here. The story of a trip to the moon in an advanced atomic-powered spaceship based on the Robert Heinlein film script (in turn based on some of Heinlein's prior work) was adapted for DC Comics by Gardner Fox and Curt Swan.
Destination Moon is considered a seminal moment in science fiction cinema history, setting the tone for more serious and realistic scientific portrayals of such subject matter for the subsequent decades. There are several moments in the film that make it fascinating from the perspective of the atomic age-era concerns that would quickly become one of the defining factors of this period of comic books, beginning with this meta-commentary on the type of propaganda which became a hallmark of the 1950s and 1960s:
Dr. Charles Cargraves : You can't buck public opinion; I've tried. Have you seen this?
[Newspaper headline: MASS MEETING PROTESTS RADIOACTIVE ROCKET]
General Thayer : That isn't public opinion – it's a job of propaganda!
Jim Barnes : You're almighty right it is. Manufactured and organized – with money and brains. Somebody's out to get us.
General Thayer : The reason is quite simple. We are not the only ones who know that the Moon can be reached. We're not the only ones who are planning to go there. The race is on – and we'd better win it, because there is absolutely no way to stop an attack from outer space. The first country that can use the Moon for the launching of missiles… will control the Earth. That, gentlemen, is the most important military fact of this century.
Of course, this signals the start of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Diving into this background even deeper, we find that this purpose was influenced in large part by Destination Moon creator and giant of American science fiction Robert A. Heinlein. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy who had ties to Naval Intelligence during World War II, Heinlein began making efforts to get the Navy interested in rocketry and spaceflight around the end of the war:
With the end of World War II, Heinlein began to develop a close interest in rockets and atomic power. He made it a personal campaign at the end of 1945 and beginning of 1946 to get the Navy interested in rockets [2, 3]. The advent of the large rocket, the V2, was on Lang's mind too; he talked to Ley about making another movie about a spaceship to the Moon. Ley put Lang in touch with Heinlein. Lang invited the Heinleins for dinner often in 1946 and 1947. During those years. Lang and Heinlein talked about a lot of things, Heinlein was reluctant to start writing young adult novels, but Lang convinced Heinlein it would be an excellent way to connect with an audience that had an appetite for space flight.
Fascinatingly, Strange Adventures #1 is one of two major comic book adaptations of the movie which would appear in 1950. Strange Adventures #1 would hit the newsstands in June 1950, as sort of a short preview ahead of the film's early August opening. Then, hitting the stands in September, Fawcett Comics would publish a more complete adaptation.
A fascinating artifact of both science fiction and atomic age history, Strange Adventures #1 also represents a key development in the history of DC Comics itself. It's probably the most important 1950s-era series launch in the Promise Collection, and I like the notion of ending this series of posts with a focus on this issue, certainly representative of the early atomic age, and the beginnings of a long-lasting series that looks towards the future.
The U.S. draft for the Korean War got underway in earnest in September, 1951, with tens of thousands of young men being called to service every month beginning at that time. The available information suggests that Junie's brother Robert may have been drafted around this time, with Robert then volunteering to serve shortly thereafter. After a relatively sparse 1951 during which Junie added about 100 comic books to the collection, there are only a small handful of comics in the Promise Collection from 1952 which mostly hit the stands in the early months of that year. We know that Junie was killed in action in Korea that year.
As we noted when the Promise Collection find was announced early this year, the collecting community has a way of remembering the original fans who have passed their collections down through the decades to be appreciated in the modern day. Readers and collectors such as Edgar Church, who amassed a collection of nearly 15,000 comics 1937-1957, Davis Crippen, who bought and saved some 13,000 comics 1940-1955, and Lamont Larson, who collected over 1,000 comic books 1936-1940, are all legendary names within the collecting hobby. The modern collecting community fondly remembers these names and others and discusses them often. The enthusiastic reception of Promise Collection comic books at auctions throughout 2021 indicates that collectors will also be doing their part to preserve Robert and Junie's comic book legacy for generations to come.
|Title
|Issue #
|Grade / Auction Link
|Cover Date
|Prices Realized
|A Star Presentation
|3
|May 1950
|Action Comics
|140
|January 1950
|Action Comics
|141
|February 1950
|Action Comics
|142
|March 1950
|Action Comics
|143
|April 1950
|Action Comics
|144
|May 1950
|Action Comics
|145
|June 1950
|Action Comics
|146
|July 1950
|Action Comics
|147
|Action Comics #147 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages
|August 1950
|552.00
|Action Comics
|150
|November 1950
|Action Comics
|151
|December 1950
|Action Comics
|152
|January 1951
|Action Comics
|153
|February 1951
|Action Comics
|168
|May 1952
|Adventure Comics
|148
|Adventure Comics #148 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|January 1950
|780.00
|Adventure Comics
|149
|Adventure Comics #149 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white pages
|February 1950
|Adventure Comics
|150
|Adventure Comics #150 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white pages
|March 1950
|3,120.00
|Adventure Comics
|151
|Adventure Comics #151 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|April 1950
|1,680.00
|Adventure Comics
|152
|Adventure Comics #152 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|May 1950
|Adventure Comics
|153
|Adventure Comics #153 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June 1950
|Adventure Comics
|155
|Adventure Comics #155 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|August 1950
|840.00
|Adventure Comics
|157
|Adventure Comics #157 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages
|October 1950
|1,680.00
|Adventure Comics
|158
|Adventure Comics #158 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|November 1950
|Adventure Comics
|159
|Adventure Comics #159 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1950) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|December 1950
|Adventure Comics
|160
|Adventure Comics #160 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1951) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|January 1951
|750.00
|Adventure Comics
|161
|Adventure Comics #161 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1951) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages
|February 1951
|1,080.00
|Adventure Comics
|167
|August 1951
|Adventures Into The Unknown
|9
|February-March 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol6 #12
|January 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #1
|February 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #2
|March 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #3
|April 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #4
|May 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #5
|June 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #7
|August 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #9
|October 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #10
|November 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #11
|December 1950
|Airboy Comics
|Vol7 #12
|January 1951
|All-Star Comics
|51
|February-March 1950
|All-Star Comics
|52
|April-May 1950
|All-Star Comics
|53
|June-July 1950
|All-Star Comics
|55
|October-November 1950
|All-American Western
|112
|February-March 1950
|All-American Western
|113
|April-May 1950
|All-American Western
|114
|June-July 1950
|All-American Western
|115
|August-September 1950
|All-American Western
|116
|October-November 1950
|All-American Western
|117
|December 1950-January 1951
|All-American Western
|118
|February-March 1951
|All True Crime
|37
|February 1950
|All True Crime
|38
|May 1950
|All True Crime
|39
|July 1950
|All True Crime
|42
|January 1951
|All True Crime
|43
|March 1951
|Amazing Detective Cases
|3
|November 1950
|Amazing Mysteries
|35
|January 1950
|Atomic Spy Cases
|1
|March-April 1950
|Authentic Police Cases
|7
|April 1950
|Batman (1940)
|57
|February-March 1950
|Batman (1940)
|58
|April-May 1950
|Batman (1940)
|59
|June-July 1950
|Batman (1940)
|62
|December 1950-January 1951
|Batman (1940)
|63
|February-March 1951
|Battle
|1
|March 1951
|Big Town
|1
|January 1951
|Black Cat
|21
|February 1950
|Black Cat
|22
|April 1950
|Black Cat
|23
|June 1950
|Black Cat
|24
|August 1950
|Black Cat
|25
|October 1950
|Black Cat
|26
|December 1950
|Black Cat
|27
|February 1951
|Black Diamond Western
|17
|January 1950
|Black Diamond Western
|18
|March-April 1950
|Black Diamond Western
|19
|June 1950
|Black Diamond Western
|21
|September-October 1950
|Black Diamond Western
|23
|February 1951
|Black Magic
|1
|October-November 1950
|Black Magic
|3
|February-March 1951
|Black Rider
|8
|March 1950
|Black Rider
|11
|November 1950
|Black Rider
|13
|March 1951
|Blackhawk
|29
|February 1950
|Blackhawk
|30
|April 1950
|Blackhawk
|31
|June 1950
|Blackhawk
|33
|October 1950
|Blackhawk
|34
|November 1950
|Blackhawk
|35
|December 1950
|Blackhawk
|36
|January 1951
|Blackhawk
|37
|February 1951
|Blazing West
|9
|January-February 1950
|Blazing West
|10
|March-April 1950
|Blazing West
|11
|May-June 1950
|Blazing West
|12
|July-August 1950
|Blazing West
|13
|September-October 1950
|Blazing West
|14
|November-December 1950
|Blazing West
|15
|January-February 1951
|Blondie Comics
|16
|March 1950
|Blondie Comics
|17
|April 1950
|Blondie Comics
|18
|May 1950
|Blondie Comics
|40
|March 1952
|Blondie Comics
|42
|May 1952
|Blondie Comics
|45
|August 1952
|Blondie Comics
|47
|October 1952
|Boy Comics
|50
|February 1950
|Boy Comics
|51
|March 1950
|Boy Comics
|52
|April 1950
|Boy Comics
|53
|May 1950
|Boy Comics
|54
|June 1950
|Boy Comics
|55
|July 1950
|Boy Comics
|56
|August 1950
|Boy Comics
|57
|September 1950
|Boy Comics
|58
|October 1950
|Boy Comics
|59
|November 1950
|Boy Comics
|60
|December 1950
|Boy Comics
|61
|January 1951
|Boy Comics
|62
|February 1951
|Boy Meets Girl
|3
|June 1950
|Boy Meets Girl
|4
|August 1950
|Boy Meets Girl
|5
|October 1950
|Boy Meets Girl
|6
|December 1950
|Boy Meets Girl
|7
|January 1951
|Boy Meets Girl
|8
|February 1951
|Boys' Ranch
|1
|October 1950
|Boys' Ranch
|2
|December 1950
|Boys' Ranch
|3
|February 1951
|Buccaneers
|19
|January 1950
|Buccaneers
|20
|March 1950
|Captain America's Weird Tales
|75
|9.6
|February 1950
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|82
|February 1950
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|84
|April 1950
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|85
|May 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|104
|January 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|105
|February 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|108
|May 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|109
|June 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|112
|September 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|113
|October 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|114
|November 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|115
|December 1950
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|116
|January 1951
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|117
|February 1951
|Casey – Crime Photographer
|4
|February 1950
|Classics Illustrated
|27
|[April 1950]
|Comics on Parade
|70
|February-March 1950
|Comics on Parade
|71
|April-May 1950
|Comics on Parade
|73
|August-September 1950
|Cowgirl Romances
|2
|1950
|Cowgirl Romances
|3
|1950
|Crack Western
|64
|January 1950
|Crack Western
|70
|January 1951
|Crack Western
|71
|March 1951
|Crime and Punishment
|27
|June 1950
|Crime and Punishment
|30
|September 1950
|Crime and Punishment
|31
|October 1950
|Crime and Punishment
|32
|November 1950
|Crime and Punishment
|33
|December 1950
|Crime and Punishment
|34
|January 1951
|Crime and Punishment
|35
|February 1951
|Crime Can't Win
|41
|September 1950
|Crime Can't Win
|42
|December 1950
|Crime Can't Win
|43
|February 1951
|Crime Cases Comics
|26
|January 1951
|Crime Detective Comics
|Vol2 #2
|May-June 1950
|Crime Detective Comics
|Vol2 #3
|July-August 1950
|Crime Detective Comics
|Vol2 #4
|September-October 1950
|Crime Detective Comics
|Vol2 #6
|January-February 1951
|Crime Does Not Pay
|83
|January 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|84
|February 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|85
|March 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|87
|May 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|88
|June 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|89
|July 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|90
|August 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|92
|October 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|93
|November 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|94
|December 1950
|Crime Does Not Pay
|95
|February 1951
|Crime Must Lose
|5
|February 1951
|Crime Must Pay the Penalty
|16
|October 1950
|Crime Must Pay the Penalty
|17
|December 1950
|Danger Trail
|2
|September-October 1950
|Danger Trail
|4
|January-February 1951
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|58
|January 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|59
|February 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|60
|March 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|61
|April 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|62
|May 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|64
|July 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|66
|September 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|67
|October 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|68
|November 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|69
|December 1950
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|70
|January 1951
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|71
|February 1951
|Darling Romance
|7
|Winter 1950-1951
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|8
|February 1950
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|9
|April-May 1950
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|10
|June – July 1950
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|12
|October-November 1950
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|Vol2 #1
|December 1950
|Detective Comics
|155
|9.2
|January 1950
|Detective Comics
|156
|8.5
|February 1950
|Detective Comics
|157
|9.6
|March 1950
|Detective Comics
|158
|9.6
|April 1950
|Detective Comics
|159
|9.6
|May 1950
|Detective Comics
|160
|9.6
|June 1950
|Detective Comics
|165
|November 1950
|Detective Comics
|166
|9.6
|December 1950
|Detective Comics
|167
|9.8
|January 1951
|Dick Tracy
|25
|March 1950
|Dick Tracy
|26
|April 1950
|Dick Tracy
|27
|May 1950
|Dick Tracy
|28
|June 1950
|Dick Tracy
|29
|July 1950
|Dick Tracy
|30
|August 1950
|Dick Tracy
|31
|September 1950
|Dick Tracy
|32
|October 1950
|Dick Tracy
|33
|November 1950
|Dick Tracy
|34
|December 1950
|Dick Tracy
|35
|January 1951
|Dick Tracy
|36
|February 1951
|Dick Tracy
|56
|October 1952
|Doll Man
|26
|January 1950
|Doll Man
|27
|March 1950
|Doll Man
|28
|May 1950
|Doll Man
|30
|September 1950
|Doll Man
|31
|December 1950
|Doll Man
|32
|February 1951
|Ellery Queen
|1
|January, February %26 March 1952
|Ellery Queen
|2
|Summer 1952
|Famous Crimes
|15
|January 1950
|Famous Crimes
|16
|March 1950
|Famous Crimes
|17
|May 1950
|Famous Crimes
|18
|July 1950
|Famous Crimes
|19
|September 1950
|Famous Funnies
|186
|January 1950
|Famous Funnies
|187
|April 1950
|Famous Funnies
|188
|June 1950
|Famous Funnies
|189
|August 1950
|Famous Funnies
|191
|December 1950
|Fast Fiction
|5
|March 1950
|Feature Comics
|142
|January 1950
|Feature Comics
|143
|March 1950
|Feature Comics
|144
|May 1950
|Feature Presentation
|5
|April 1950
|Feature Stories
|3
|August 1950
|Fight Comics
|66
|January 1950
|Fight Comics
|67
|March 1950
|Fight Comics
|68
|May 1950
|Fight Comics
|69
|July 1950
|Fight Comics
|70
|September 1950
|Fight Comics
|71
|November 1950
|Fight Comics
|72
|January 1951
|Fight Comics
|72
|January 1951
|Fight Comics
|73
|March 1951
|Pioneer West Romances
|3
|Spring 1950
|Pioneer West Romances
|4
|[Summer] 1950
|Four Color
|265
|February 1950
|Four Color
|310
|January 1951
|Fritzi Ritz
|8
|1950
|Fritzi Ritz
|9
|[May-June] 1950
|Fritzi Ritz
|10
|July-August 1950
|Fritzi Ritz
|11
|September-October 1950
|Fritzi Ritz
|12
|November-December 1950
|Fritzi Ritz
|13
|January-February 1951
|Gang Busters
|14
|February-March 1950
|Gang Busters
|15
|April-May 1950
|Gang Busters
|16
|June-July 1950
|Gang Busters
|17
|August-September 1950
|Gang Busters
|18
|October-November 1950
|Gang Busters
|19
|December 1950-January 1951
|Gang Busters
|20
|February-March 1951
|Geronimo
|1
|1950
|Girl Comics
|7
|March 1951
|Gunfighter
|14
|March-April 1950
|Gunhawk
|12
|November 1950
|Headline Comics
|39
|January-February 1950
|Headline Comics
|40
|March-April 1950
|Headline Comics
|41
|May-June 1950
|Headline Comics
|42
|July-August 1950
|Headline Comics
|44
|September-October 1950
|Headline Comics
|45
|November-December 1950
|Headline Comics
|45
|January-February 1951
|Hit Comics
|62
|January 1950
|Hit Comics
|63
|March 1950
|Hit Comics
|64
|May 1950
|Hit Comics
|65
|July 1950
|Humphrey Comics
|9
|February 1950
|Humphrey Comics
|10
|April 1950
|Humphrey Comics
|11
|June 1950
|Indian Fighter
|1
|May 1950
|Indians
|1
|1950
|Indians
|3
|Fall 1950
|Indians
|4
|Winter 1950
|Invisible Scarlet O'Neil
|1
|December 1950
|Joe Palooka
|40
|January 1950
|Joe Palooka
|41
|February 1950
|Joe Palooka
|42
|March 1950
|Joe Palooka
|43
|April 1950
|Joe Palooka
|44
|May 1950
|Joe Palooka
|45
|June 1950
|Joe Palooka
|46
|July 1950
|Joe Palooka
|47
|August 1950
|Joe Palooka
|48
|September 1950
|Joe Palooka
|49
|October 1950
|Joe Palooka
|50
|November 1950
|Joe Palooka
|51
|December 1950
|Joe Palooka
|52
|January 1951
|Joe Palooka
|53
|February 1951
|Jon Juan
|1
|9.6
|Spring 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|131
|January 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|132
|February 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|133
|March 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|134
|April 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|135
|May 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|136
|June 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|137
|July 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|138
|August 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|141
|November 1950
|Jumbo Comics
|142
|December 1950
|Jungle Comics
|121
|January 1950
|Jungle Comics
|122
|February 1950
|Jungle Comics
|123
|March 1950
|Jungle Comics
|124
|April 1950
|Jungle Comics
|125
|May 1950
|Jungle Comics
|126
|June 1950
|Jungle Comics
|127
|July 1950
|Jungle Comics
|128
|August 1950
|Jungle Comics
|129
|September 1950
|Jungle Comics
|130
|October 1950
|Jungle Comics
|131
|November 1950
|Jungle Comics
|132
|December 1950
|Jungle Comics
|133
|January 1951
|Jungle Jo
|1
|May 1950
|Jungle Jo
|2
|July 1950
|Jungle Jo
|3
|September 1950
|Jungle Lil
|1
|April 1950
|Justice
|15
|February 1950
|Justice
|16
|June 1950
|Justice
|18
|November 1950
|Justice
|19
|January 1951
|Justice
|20
|March 1951
|Justice Traps the Guilty
|7
|April 1951
|Justice Traps the Guilty
|8
|May 1951
|Justice Traps the Guilty
|9
|June 1951
|Justice Traps the Guilty
|10
|July 1951
|Justice Traps the Guilty
|11
|August 1951
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|18
|February 1950
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|19
|April 1950
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|20
|June 1950
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|23
|December 1950
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|24
|February 1951
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|8
|February 1950
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|9
|May 1950
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|11
|October 1950
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|13
|March 1951
|Lady Luck
|87
|February 1950
|Lady Luck
|88
|April 1950
|Lady Luck
|89
|June 1950
|Lady Luck
|90
|August 1950
|Lash LaRue Western
|4
|March 1950
|Li'l Abner
|74
|January 1950
|Li'l Abner
|75
|March 1950
|Li'l Abner
|76
|May 1950
|Li'l Abner
|77
|July 1950
|Li'l Abner
|79
|November 1950
|Li'l Abner
|80
|January 1951
|Love Diary
|13
|February 1951
|Love Stories of Mary Worth
|5
|May 1950
|Lovers' Lane
|3
|February 1950
|Lovers' Lane
|4
|April 1950
|Lovers' Lane
|5
|June 1950
|Lovers' Lane
|6
|August 1950
|Lovers' Lane
|8
|January 1951
|Lovers' Lane
|9
|February 1951
|Man Comics
|4
|October 1950
|Marvel Boy
|2
|9.6
|February 1951
|Marvel Family
|43
|January 1950
|Marvel Family
|44
|February 1950
|Marvel Family
|45
|March 1950
|Marvel Family
|46
|April 1950
|Marvel Family
|47
|May 1950
|Marvel Family
|48
|June 1950
|Marvel Family
|49
|July 1950
|Marvel Family
|50
|August 1950
|Marvel Family
|52
|October 1950
|Marvel Family
|53
|November 1950
|Marvel Family
|54
|December 1950
|Marvel Family
|55
|January 1951
|Marvel Family
|56
|February 1951
|Marvel Tales
|95
|March 1950
|Marvel Tales
|96
|9.4
|June 1950
|Marvel Tales
|97
|8
|September 1950
|Marvel Tales
|98
|December 1950
|Master Comics
|111
|January 1950
|Master Comics
|112
|February 1950
|Master Comics
|113
|March 1950
|Master Comics
|114
|April 1950
|Master Comics
|115
|May 1950
|Master Comics
|116
|June 1950
|Master Comics
|117
|August 1950
|Master Comics
|119
|December 1950
|Master Comics
|120
|February 1951
|Men's Adventures
|5
|November 1950
|Modern Comics
|93
|January 1950
|Modern Comics
|94
|February 1950
|Modern Comics
|95
|March 1950
|Modern Comics
|97
|May 1950
|Modern Comics
|98
|June 1950
|Modern Comics
|99
|July 1950
|Modern Comics
|100
|August 1950
|Modern Comics
|101
|September 1950
|Modern Comics
|102
|October 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|13
|January-February 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|14
|March-April 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|15
|May-June 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|16
|July-August 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|17
|September-October 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|18
|November-December 1950
|Mr. District Attorney
|19
|January-February 1951
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|45
|February-March 1950
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|46
|April-May 1950
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|47
|June-July 1950
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|48
|August-September 1950
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|49
|October-November 1950
|Mutt %26 Jeff
|50
|December 1950-January 1951
|My Life
|13
|March 1950
|Mystery in Space
|9
|August-September 1952
|Nancy and Sluggo
|17
|1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|39
|January 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|40
|February 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|41
|March 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|42
|April 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|43
|May 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|44
|June 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|45
|July 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|47
|September 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|49
|November 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|50
|December 1950
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|51
|January 1951
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|52
|February 1951
|Operation: Peril
|1
|October-November 1950
|Ozark Ike
|17
|March 1950
|Ozark Ike
|18
|June 1950
|Pep Comics
|77
|January 1950
|Perfect Crime
|2
|April 1950
|Pirates Comics
|2
|May-June 1950
|Pirates Comics
|3
|July-August 1950
|Planet Comics
|64
|Spring 1950
|Plastic Man
|21
|January 1950
|Plastic Man
|22
|March 1950
|Plastic Man
|23
|May 1950
|Plastic Man
|24
|July 1950
|Plastic Man
|25
|September 1950
|Plastic Man
|26
|November 1950
|Plastic Man
|27
|January 1951
|Plastic Man
|28
|March 1951
|Police Comics
|98
|February 1950
|Police Comics
|99
|April 1950
|Police Comics
|100
|June 1950
|Police Comics
|101
|August 1950
|Police Comics
|102
|October 1950
|Police Comics
|103
|December 1950
|Police Comics
|104
|February 1951
|Rangers Comics
|51
|February 1950
|Rangers Comics
|52
|April 1950
|Rangers Comics
|53
|June 1950
|Rangers Comics
|54
|August 1950
|Rangers Comics
|56
|December 1950
|Rangers Comics
|57
|February 1951
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol4 #11
|January 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol4 #12
|February 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #1
|March 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #10
|December 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #11
|January 1951
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #12
|February 1951
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #4
|June 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #5
|July 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #6
|August 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #7
|September 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #8
|October 1950
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol5 #9
|November 1950
|Real West Romances
|6
|February-March 1950
|Real West Romances
|7
|April-May 1950
|Red Ryder Comics
|105
|April 1952
|Reno Browne
|50
|April 1950
|Sad Sack Comics
|3
|January 1950
|Secret Missions
|1
|February 1950
|Sensation Comics
|95
|January-February 1950
|Sensation Comics
|96
|March-April 1950
|Sensation Comics
|97
|May-June 1950
|Sensation Comics
|98
|July-August 1950
|Sensation Comics
|99
|September-October 1950
|Sensation Comics
|100
|November-December 1950
|Sensation Comics
|101
|January-February 1951
|Sheena, Queen of the Jungle
|6
|Spring 1950
|Sheena, Queen of the Jungle
|7
|1950
|Sheena, Queen of the Jungle
|8
|Fall 1950
|Sheena, Queen of the Jungle
|9
|1950
|Son of Sinbad
|1
|February 1950
|Spectacular Features Magazine
|11
|April 1950
|Spirit
|19
|January 1950
|Spirit
|20
|April 1950
|Spirit
|21
|June 1950
|Spy Cases
|26
|September 1950
|Spy Fighters
|1
|March 1951
|Spy-Hunters
|5
|April-May 1950
|Spy-Hunters
|6
|June-July 1950
|Spy-Hunters
|10
|February-March 1951
|Star Spangled Comics
|100
|9.6
|January 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|101
|9.6
|February 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|102
|March 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|103
|April 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|104
|May 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|105
|June 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|106
|July 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|107
|August 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|108
|September 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|109
|October 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|110
|November 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|111
|December 1950
|Star Spangled Comics
|112
|January 1951
|Strange Adventures
|1
|August-September 1950
|Strange Adventures
|2
|October-November 1950
|Strange Adventures
|4
|January 1951
|Superboy
|6
|9.6
|January-February 1950
|Superboy
|7
|9.6
|March-April 1950
|Superboy
|8
|9.4
|May-June 1950
|Superboy
|10
|September-October 1950
|Superboy
|11
|November-December 1950
|Superboy
|12
|9.8
|January-February 1951
|Superman (1939)
|62
|January-February 1950
|Superman (1939)
|63
|March-April 1950
|Superman (1939)
|64
|May-June 1950
|Superman (1939)
|67
|November-December 1950
|Superman (1939)
|68
|January-February 1951
|Suspense (1950)
|3
|May 1950
|Suspense (1950)
|5
|November 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|20
|February 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|21
|April 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|22
|August 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|23
|October 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|24
|December 1950
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|25
|February 1951
|Tex Morgan
|9
|February 1950
|Texan
|8
|June 1950
|Texan
|11
|December 1950
|Texan
|13
|April 1951
|Thrilling Comics
|75
|January 1950
|Thrilling Comics
|76
|April 1950
|Tip Topper
|3
|February-March 1950
|Tip Topper
|4
|April-May 1950
|Tomahawk
|1
|September-October 1950
|Tomahawk
|2
|November-December 1950
|Tomahawk
|3
|January-February 1951
|True Adventures
|3
|May 1950
|True Tales of Romance
|4
|July 1950
|True Western
|2
|March 1950
|Two Gun Kid
|11
|November 1953
|Two Gun Kid
|12
|February 1954
|Two Gun Kid
|13
|April 1954
|Wambi, Jungle Boy
|6
|Spring 1950
|Web of Mystery
|1
|7.5
|February 1951
|Weird Fantasy
|17
|January-February 1951
|Western Comics
|13
|February-March 1950
|Western Comics
|14
|April-May 1950
|Western Comics
|15
|June-July 1950
|Western Comics
|16
|August-September 1950
|Western Comics
|17
|October-November 1950
|Western Comics
|18
|December 1950
|Western Comics
|19
|January 1951
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #10
|September 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #11
|October 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #12
|November 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #2
|January 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #4
|March 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #5
|April 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #6
|May 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #7
|June 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #8
|July 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol2 #9
|August 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol3 #1
|December 1950
|Western Fighters
|Vol3 #2
|January 1951
|Western Love
|5
|March-April 1950
|Western Outlaws
|61
|March 1950
|Western Outlaws
|62
|June 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|25
|February 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|26
|April 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|27
|June 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|28
|September 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|30
|November 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|31
|December 1950
|The Westerner Comics
|32
|January 1951
|Whiz Comics
|117
|January 1950
|Whiz Comics
|118
|February 1950
|Whiz Comics
|119
|March 1950
|Whiz Comics
|120
|April 1950
|Whiz Comics
|121
|May 1950
|Whiz Comics
|122
|June 1950
|Whiz Comics
|123
|July 1950
|Whiz Comics
|126
|October 1950
|Whiz Comics
|128
|December 1950
|Whiz Comics
|129
|January 1951
|Whiz Comics
|130
|February 1951
|Wild Western
|11
|June 1950
|Wings Comics
|111
|Spring 1950
|Wings Comics
|112
|1950
|Witches Tales
|1
|January 1951
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|39
|January-February 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|40
|March-April 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|41
|May-June 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|42
|July-August 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|43
|September-October 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|44
|November-December 1950
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|45
|January-February 1951
|World's Finest Comics
|44
|February-March 1950
|World's Finest Comics
|48
|October-November 1950
|World's Finest Comics
|50
|February-March 1951
|Young Love
|7
|September 1950
|Young Love
|8
|October 1950
|Young Love
|15
|November 1950
|Young Love
|16
|December 1950
|Young Love
|17
|January 1951
|Young Love
|18
|February 1951
|Young Men
|4
|June 1950
|Young Men
|5
|September 1950
|Young Men
|6
|December 1950
|Young Romance
|7
|March 1950
|Young Romance
|8
|April 1950
|Young Romance
|9
|May 1950
|Young Romance
|10
|June 1950
|Young Romance
|11
|July 1950
|Young Romance
|12
|August 1950
|Young Romance
|17
|January 1950
|Young Romance
|18
|February 1950
|Young Romance
|20
|April 1950
|Young Romance
|21
|May 1950
|Young Romance
|22
|June 1950
|Young Romance
|23
|July 1950
|Young Romance
|24
|August 1950
|Young Romance
|25
|September 1950
|Young Romance
|26
|October 1950
|Young Romance
|27
|November 1950
|Young Romance
|28
|December 1950
|Young Romance
|29
|January 1951
|Young Romance
|30
|February 1951