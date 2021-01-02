Put An Original Grant Morrison Doom Patrol Page On Your Wall For $52?

The period around Christmas and New Year, especially in these pandemic times, can be an opportunity to pick up a bargain and certain page of original artwork pages listed by Heritage Auctions as part of their Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122101 are definitely those. There are currently some insanely low priced pages, and many will probably go for that amount as well. That's unless you fancy picking up a bargain. We listed three pages of Gene Colan's Wonder Woman before. but here are seven other top grabs right now.

Richard Case and Mark Badger Doom Patrol #49 Story Page 15 Original Art (DC, 1991). Doctor Silence is vexed by the intrusion into his space by unwanted guests Agent "I", Love Glove, and Number None. Seasoned Vertigo artist Richard Case illustrates the surrealistic madness of Grant Morrison's script on this page from "Death in Venice." Ink over graphite and blue pencil on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15". The text is all hand-lettered paste-up. In Excellent condition. Currently listed at $52.

Howard Chaykin The Shadow #2 Story Page 3 Original Art (DC, 1986). Lamont Cranston is joined by his sons as he retells his origin as The Shadow to Harry Vincent and his daughter Mavis. From the miniseries by Howard Chaykin to revamp the character into a modern, more graphic setting. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink and Zipatone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". Slight toning, blue pencil editorial marks, smudging, with light edge and handling wear. In Very Good condition. Includes a 12" x 19" pencil layout sketch of the page. Currently listed at $250.

Gary Frank Justice League #21 Story Page 30 Original Art (DC, 2013). The epilog page features Dr. Sivana and a cameo shot of Mr. Mind! Two of Captain Marvel's greatest enemies! Rendered in ink over graphite on bright white DC Bristol board with an image area of 9.5" x 15". In Excellent condition. This was written by Geoff Johns and led up to the recent Shazam series.

Carmine Infantino and Alex Nino Creepy #89 Page 28 Original Art (Warren, 1977). A solider is haunted by his past in this evocative page from the story "The Hungry Dragon." The image area measures 10.5" x 15" and the art is in Very Good condition. There is an acetate overlay over the bottom two panels with text sound effects. Currently listed at $155.

Yanick Paquette and Sean Parsons Gambit #23 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2000). Gambit encounters a nasty run-in with an angry Anaconda in the Siberian Tundra on this cover to "Shell Game." Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Paquette in the lower margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $155.

Ramón Pérez All-New Hawkeye #1 Story Page 16 Original Art (Marvel, 2015). This page features Hawkeye and Hawkeye! (Clint Barton and Kate Bishop) Ink over printed blue lines on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". Signed by Pérez in the top margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $105. You know the TV show comes out this year, right?

Michael Kaluta Madame Xanadu #15 Story Page 5 Original Art (DC Comics, 2009). A thrilling early page from the finale of Kaluta's dynamic collaboration with Matt Wagner in the mind-bending Eisner Award nominated "Exodus Noir.' Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 16". Signed in top right. There are smudges around the borders, wear to the top and left edges, pinholes on the bottom corners. Otherwise in Excellent condition. From the Michael Kaluta Collection. Currently at… seriously? $48?

And so many, many more…