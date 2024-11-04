Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, lois lane

Radical Lois Lane Spoilers in Action Comics #1074 & Absolute Superman

Spoilers spoilers spoilers spoilers for Action Comics #1074 and Absolute Superman #1... specifically how they both reference Lois Lane.

Article Summary Action Comics #1074 rewrites Superman's past on Krypton.

But then so does Absolute Superman #1

Botth are published in the same week from DC Comics

Discover hidden secrets and explosive anger in Superman's Kryptonian heritage.

Spoilers spoilers spoilers spoilers for Action Comics #1074 and Absolute Superman #1. Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool looked at how DC Comics was to retcon the Phantom Zone. as Superman travels to Krypton before he was sent away as a baby, and meets his biological parents. But we also stated – which was picked up by more people – "Also, Lara-El's smile reminds Clark Kent of Lois Lane's smile. That's perfectly fine, right? Just checking."

That's the expression we are talking about. All in the upcoming Action Comics #1074 in a story by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry.

"My mother's smile.. it reminds me of Lois's." Clearly there is plenty to unpack on an Oedipal level. In Greek mythology, the king of Thebes abandoned his infant son Oedipus, who was prophesised to be his doom. But Oedipus survived, killed his father accidentally, and married his mother. When this was revealed, she committed suicide and Oedipus tore our his own eyes. Psychiatrist Sigmund Freud invented the term Oedipus complex for a sexual desire a child normally feels toward the parent of the opposite sex, along with jealous feelings toward the parent of the same sex. Freud's theory has it that lingering oedipal feelings are a source of adult personality disorder, and can lead to a spouse who closely resembles your opposite-sex parent. So yes, Lois Lane has Lara-El's smile… still it, could be worse.

Such as with Absolute Lois Lane over in Absolute Superman #1, also out on Wednesday. Working for Lazarus as Agent Lane…

We mentioned that a bit back as well, of course. And both Action Comics #1074 and Absolute Superman #1 get to pump up the anger of the Els on Krypron against the Science Council… Action Comics #1074 by Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki. Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, and Skylar Patridge is published on Wednesday from DC Comics. As is Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 ACTION COMICS #1074 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

SUPERMAN BACK IN TIME?! GREAT RAO! A dying planet, a desperate scientist, a last son…it could only mean one thing: Krypton! To uncover the secrets of the Phantom Zone, Kal-El must journey back to the days of his birth planet and into the lab of Jor-El himself. What shocking secrets will link the greatest prison known to the cosmos and the nefarious villain Aeythr…and does the Man of Steel stand a chance of making it out alive? Plus, Supergirl's mission halts as she finds herself captured and awaiting her fate at the hands of the highest bidder! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

