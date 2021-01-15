Remnant Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman in RWBY/Justice League

RWBY returns to DC Comics line but – like Scooby-Doo – it is doing it courtesy of DC Comics IP. In DC's April 2021 solicitations, it is also a Justice League crossover with RWBY by Marguerite Bennett and Aneke. And like Scooby-Doo, it will feature versions of the DC Comics characters suitable to that crossover universe. In this case, Remnant versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman.

RWBY (pronounced "Ruby") is an American anime-styled web series created by Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth. It is set in the fictional world of Remnant, where young people train to become warriors (called Huntsmen and Huntresses) to protect their world from monsters called Grimm. Oum died in 2015, during the production of the third season. Despite the creator's death, the remaining crew members confirmed their intention to continue the series. A digital-first comic book series was published over a year ago, and so it's clearly time for DC Comics to return to the hunt.

What other Remnant versions of DC Comics characters will appear has yet to be stated.

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by ANEKE

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by TBD

ON SALE 4/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The DC Universe and the world of RWBY collide in this new miniseries! Discover the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, and Diana Prince of Remnant as Team RWBY comes face to face with new versions of DC's paragons of justice. A new Grimm is running rampant around the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who's appeared on Menagerie, but what is her purpose? And why does she act like she hasn't been around modern society?