Rick Veitch Posts "I Know Nothing" Meme Over Swamp Thing #88 Gossip

Last week, Bleeding Cool posted the educated guess that, after over thirty-five years, DC Comics was to publish the spiked Swamp Thing #88, written by Rick Veitch and drawn by the late Michael Zulli, as well as three further issues that would have finished off Veitch's run on the series. The first of those issues, continued the tale of Swamp Thing travelling through time, this time meeting Jesus Christ and being depicted as becoming the cross on Calvary. Rick Veitch left the book as a result of the decision, swearing off DC forever. But in March last year, Bleeding Cool ran the story "Might DC Comics Finally Publish Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 In 2025?" in which Rick Veitch stated, "So I am told a Gmail account has been set up to collect opinions on whether or not DC should publish Swamp Thing 88." And it looks like the issues may well appear in Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book Three: Time Upon a Once out in March next year, which includes four issues of a comic book that simply does not exist. Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1-4. And that this may actually be the unpublished and uncompleted Swamp Thing #88-91. We also wondered if it might be announced at New York Comic Con?

Well, horror writer Nancy Collins posted a link to our story on Facebook. And Rick Veitch, declining to directly comment, posted a meme instead in reply.

Sergeant Schultz from the American Prisoner of War sitcom, Hogan's Heroes, there. A German soldier who protested his innocence regarding any knowledge he might or might not have of the prisoners' shenanigans to the camp bosses, or indeed anyone passing, or even to himself. You can, of course, read into this whatever you may like to. I know I am…

Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book Three: Time Upon a Once Paperback – March 17, 2026

by Rick Veitch, Tom Mandrake, Tom Yeates

The Roots of Horror Twist Through Time. A journey through DC's dark corners–past, present, and future–with Swamp Thing as your haunted guide. As Rick Veitch deepens his visionary take on the character, Swamp Thing becomes untethered from the present and spirals across time. From Revolutionary battlefields to Arthurian legends, each stop is a meditation on violence, identity, and the monstrous. Meanwhile, Abby and John Constantine face disturbing revelations of their own in the here and now. A thematically rich chapter in DC's horror canon. Collects The New Titans #0, Swamp Thing #80-87, Swamp Thing Annual #5, Neil Gaiman's Midnight Days Deluxe Edition #1, and Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1-4.

