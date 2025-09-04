Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: absolute, new york comic con, NYCC, rick veitch

Will DC Vertigo Announce Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 At NYCC?

Will DC Vertigo announce Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 at New York Comic Con at the DC Vertigo panel? Could be... they have plenty planned

It was at the Thought Bubble of 2023 that Bleeding Cool first announced the return of DC Comics' mature readers/horror/creator-owned imprint Vertigo. It took them a whole year to New York Comic Con last year to make it official. And now, for the first time in thirteen years, since DC Comics left New York for Burbank, California, the publisher will have a booth on the New York Comic Con convention show floor, at #4365. And they are bringing DC Vertigo with them. As with San Diego Comic-Con, the booth will celebrate the first decade of DC Comics from 1935 to 1945. Basically, it's the same booth, shipped across the country, with a "free 1940s-style Daily Planet newspaper, while prominently featuring art and ads from this first decade of publication, also delivers first looks at some of DC's most anticipated titles releasing this year, as well as communicating DC's panel schedule and events offered during NYCC 2025."

The DC Vertigo plans would also be very well timed to announce the publication of the banned Swamp Thing #88 by Rick Veitch and Michael Zulli, and continuing the story to its planned conclusion that never was, from 1989, that Bleeding Cool has been hyping up for the past week. But more besides…

Panels

THURSDAY: DC Vertigo: We're Back!

One year ago, at NYCC, DC announced the return of its legendary adult graphic fiction imprint, Vertigo…and this year, we're welcoming attendees to be the very first fans anywhere to see Vertigo's new ongoing slate. A series of special guests will have exclusive announcements, reveals, and surprises in store, as DC Vertigo reclaims its title as the home for comics which refuse to fit the mold. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy .Thursday, October 9th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

DC Vertigo: We're Back! One year ago, at NYCC, DC announced the return of its legendary adult graphic fiction imprint, Vertigo…and this year, we're welcoming attendees to be the very first fans anywhere to see Vertigo's new ongoing slate. A series of special guests will have exclusive announcements, reveals, and surprises in store, as DC Vertigo reclaims its title as the home for comics which refuse to fit the mold. Moderated by DC Executive Editor .Thursday, October 9th, 12:30 PM, Room 409 FRIDAY: DC Comics: Gotham City

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC comic book creators for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin . Friday, October 10th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

DC Comics: Gotham City Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC comic book creators for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Moderated by DC Group Editor . Friday, October 10th, 12:30 PM, Room 409 FRIDAY: Jim Lee and Friends

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee . Friday, October 10th, 6:30 PM, Room 405

and Friends At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by . Friday, October 10th, 6:30 PM, Room 405 SATURDAY: DC K.O.: What's Next

Join top DC storytellers in a next level NYCC panel that dives deeper into DC's All In publishing initiative—including DC K.O., Knightfight, DC's Absolute comic books, and beyond! Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski and DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Saturday October 11th, 12:15 PM, Room 409

DC K.O.: What's Next Join top DC storytellers in a next level NYCC panel that dives deeper into DC's All In publishing initiative—including DC K.O., Knightfight, DC's Absolute comic books, and beyond! Moderated by DC Group Editor and DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Saturday October 11th, 12:15 PM, Room 409 SATURDAY: BAT-FAM SNEAK PEEK SCREENING AND Q&A

Warner Bros. Animation and Prime Video are shining the Bat Signal for all ages with an exclusive sneak peek of your next favorite Batman series, BAT-FAM. Join executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth alongside surprise cast members for an in-depth look at this next animated iteration of the Caped Crusader, and be the first to preview an episode of the new series. BAT-FAM follows the events of the hit film, MERRY LITTLE BATMAN, focusing on Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family. You won't want to miss it! Saturday, October 11th, 12:30 PM, Room 405

Exclusives

On sale in the DC Booth (#4365) will be a wide variety of comic books, graphic novels, and new merchandise from DC. While supplies last, DC will be selling limited printings of special edition foil covers for Batman #1 with new covers by Nick Dragotta and Nikolas Draper-Ivey , an Absolute Evil #1 gatefold cover by David Nakayama , a limited number of DC K.O. #1 "Lights Out" Polybag Special Edition containing one of three randomly inserted foil variant covers (select bags will also include sketches by fan favorite artist Scott Koblish ), a foil DC/AEW variant cover of DC K.O. #1 by Dan Mora , and more. DC will also be offering exclusive editions of Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo, Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton, and Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon, all with dust jackets by Jim Lee, art prints of Batman #163 H2SH Triptych Covers by Jim Lee (11" x 17" Art Board Facsimile Set), and more.

and , an Absolute Evil #1 gatefold cover by , a limited number of DC K.O. #1 "Lights Out" Polybag Special Edition containing one of three randomly inserted foil variant covers (select bags will also include sketches by fan favorite artist ), a foil DC/AEW variant cover of DC K.O. #1 by , and more. DC will also be offering exclusive editions of Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo, Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton, and Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon, all with dust jackets by Jim Lee, art prints of Batman #163 H2SH Triptych Covers by Jim Lee (11" x 17" Art Board Facsimile Set), and more. At the DC Booth, Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Shop will offer a range of exclusive must-have items for DC Super Hero fans and Super-Villain enthusiasts while supplies last. This includes a special "Legends Forever" hoodie designed to honor the DC Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. There will also be a t-shirt, pin, and hat with the new Batman #1 comic book logo, a 24k Gold-plated over 925 sterling silver S-Shield gold necklace, Krypto the Super-Dog hoodie, and assorted pet goods based on Superman, plus a Supergirl t-shirt, a Darkseid t-shirt, a black DC Vertigo t-shirt, and more. Online, DC Shop will also be offering new merchandise to compliment the NYCC offering. A full list of DC merchandise will be revealed soon.

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE (DCUI), DC's digital comic subscription, is offering an exclusive Annual Ultra bundle at New York Comic Con. With the purchase of a DCUI Annual Ultra subscription, members will receive a limited-edition Batman #1 variant cover by Bernard Chang, a NYCC exclusive Batman enamel pin, a member-exclusive graphic novel print variant, a bonus ratio variant, and a digital collectible (Candy account registration required). Valued at over $200, the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Annual Ultra bundle is available for $100 US, only at New York Comic Con. Autorenewal and other terms apply. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

Signings & Events

Signings are free to NYCC attendees, key signings will be wristbanded and limited to 100 attendees. One wristband per person. The wristband is not transferrable and does not guarantee admission. Wristband pick up will take place the morning of each signing in

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!