Robert Kirkman Announces New Foil Fever For Skybound Hallowe'en

Robert Kirkman and Shawn Kirkham have been talking about The Walking Dead at the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse Skybound panel, talking about the end of the Walking Dead series, but also about how Fear The Walking Dead, The World Beyond, a Carol and Daryl show but also that there are unannounced Walking Dead projects to accompany these and keep the Walking Dead going. Kirkman says "for ten years has been like that comfort blanket that you know you always know that you know you're gonna have that show there" But Shawn did want to announce and tease something too.

Shawn Kirkham: "I announce that we've got our Hallowe'en Skybound Expo coming up too, October 30th, so we'll be doing a couple days of live streaming. I'll be hosting a comic spot live as well, we'll have some really cool stuff that we can't tell you about but it's shiny and cool and is…" Robert Kirkman: …"of the foil nature? Is that what you're trying to hint at? You got more foil fever?" Shawn Kirkham: "Well, we will also have a horror-themed movie trivia showdown and a tonne more, so join us for that."

Of course it seemed if you wanted a foil Negan Lives, you had to sent a Tweet question in asking for one.

Robert Kirkman: "Yeah, I think that we send this person a foil comic, you got the audacity to ask a weird question like that at a virtual panel then we're gonna say sure that's happening, that person is getting a red foil Negan Lives Shawn Kirkham: "We're gonna cure foil fever one person at a time."

We also learned of the reappearing car.

Robert Kirkman: "Let's have people look for that. There is a drawing of a car that first appeared in Battle Pope that then appeared in Brit and then appeared later in a different issue of Brit and it was the exact same drawing of the car cut and pasted in. The second time it appeared it was to to save time the third time it appeared was as a joke." Shawn is a big fan of that car… "I'll give you a hint it is an upside down car that is smashing into things so that'll that'll help you."

Anyone care to look? The full panel is running below…