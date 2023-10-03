Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #138, nightwing, peacemaker, The Oath

Robin's Oath Gets Rewritten For Batman #138 (Spoilers)

Today's Batman #138 reprises "The Oath" that Dick Grayson swore to Batman when he became Robin, and has continued since he became Nightwing.

Today's Batman #138 reprises "The Oath" that Dick Grayson swore to Batman when he became Robin, and has continued since he became Nightwing. But Gotham War has seen them at odds…

The first example was from Detective Comics #38 in 1941 from Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson, the first appearance of Batman.

And one that would be revisited and reprised many times over the decades.

The language mostly staying the same… "we two" becoming "you", and dropping the infinitive of "swerve"…

Recalling the words…

And then often without words, the moment was enough to reprise…

Today's Batman #138 sees Dick Grayson recall the moment, this time taking it on as first person vow… and adding a few words in the process…

…with Batman also doing some rewriting.

… with the path of justice switching to the path of righteousness. Did the words change… or did Batman remember them wrong? Is this more evidence of Zur-En-Arrh's influence or have the words been rewritten?

A kick to the face can be quite continental. But today's Peacemaker Tries Hard #6 has some advice that maybe Batman should take.

And while Nightwing is looking to track down Red Hood….

…he's being used as a threat to the Joker today, over in The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11…

… not that he'll be much of a threat after today.

Say, how about a new nickname for Red Hood… SCARED HOOD!

