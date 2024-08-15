Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: ABLAZE Publishing, graphic novel, Kiko Amat, punk rock, Rompepistas, Rosa Codina, spain

Rompepistas: Ablaze Previews Graphic Novel of Spain's Punk Rock Scene

ABlaze is publishing Rompepistas, the debut graphic novel by Rosa Codina that adapts Kiko Amat's novel about the Spanish punk rock scene

Rompepistas, the debut graphic novel by Spanish writer and artist Rosa Codina, adapts prolific columnist and author Kiko Amat's coming-of-age novel about the wild years of adolescence in the Spanish punk rock scene into a celebration of an era when music meant everything and when one's look and beliefs defined one's tribe. A must-read for "old school" punks as well as today's generation of rebels and anyone who ever listened to the words of Joe Strummer, pogo'd to The Ramones, and lived their life to an alternative beat. This isn't a story to miss for fans of punk rock. This might be the first and only graphic novel about the punk rock scene in Spain.

ROMPEPISTAS

Story and art by Rosa Codina

SRP: $24.99 · 232 Pages · ISBN: 9781684972401

Available September 24, 2024

Rompepistas is seventeen years old. He's a punk, he lives on the outskirts of Barcelona, and he does everything for the music he loves: Generation X, The Clash, The Jam, Las Duelistas… That last one's his own group, where he plays the guitar and bellows into the microphone. It's all about playing to keep the sadness at bay and to never cry again. When you start playing, everything changes. All the shit clears up.

Novelist and columnist Kiko Amat has published the novels El día que me vaya no se lo diré a nadie (2003), Cosas que hacen BUM (2007), Rompepistas (2009), Eres el mejor, Cienfuegos (2012), Antes del huracán (2018) and Revancha (2021), all with Anagrama. He is also the author of three books of non-fiction, Mil violines (2011) and Chap chap (2015) and Los enemigos; cómo sobrevivir al odio y aprovechar la enemistad (2022). He co-directed the Primera Persona festival at the CCCB, co-scripts and co-hosts the Pop y Muerte (Radio Primavera Sound) podcast, and is part of the team behind the Finestres bookshop. Rompepistas is now up for pre-order in print and digital editions.

