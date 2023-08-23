Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, emma frost, fall of x, hellfire gala, iron man, Kingpin, krakoa, Realm Of X, x-force

Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)

The Hellfire Gala assault happened, the mutants fell, but the tiniest steps back are being taken in this week's X-Men comic books, and more.

Today's Immortal Thor #1 sees the son of Odin take sides against Orchis, in their state-sanctioned acts of terror against mutants. The Hellfire Gala assault happened, the mutants fell, and are still falling across all reality. But the tiniest steps back up are being taken in this week's X-Men comic books and more.

While Invincible Iron Man #9 sees even the implied threat of Thor saving Tony Stark's skin from Orchis.

So what more happened to the mutants evacuated from Krakoa by Professor Xavier, whom he now believes he sent to their deaths?

It's a viewpoint that Emma Frost may concur with, as she can no longer sense The Stepford Cuckoos. But as we have seen in other X-titles, they have been sent far, far away instead.

With this group, as seen in the Hellfire Gala 2023, being forced through the gates, with Curse leaving a final twist of fate for Xavier…

… now in Vanaheim, home of the Norse gods, the Vanir, associated with fertility, wisdom, and the ability to see the future. Trying to save themselves and each other as they discover that their journey has been part of Asgardian prophecy for millennia.

If only Thor had thought to tell Danielle Moonstar about her statue at some point.

While X-Force had their own methods of evading exile, courtesy of Colossus, still puppeteered by the Russians, with his own prophecy around how this would unravel.

With X-Force kept away from the Orchis assault.

Confirming that the Russians and Orchis were not partners in the assault of Krakoa but instead benefited from each others' individual actions.

With confirmation that Synch lives… just in case anyone wants to revive the X-Men using Krakoan protocols at some point.

And as Colossus' lies are finally revealed through his own self-sabotage…

… X-Force ended up in Russia. Not entirely sure why Xavier couldn't detect them…

…maybe it was the curse that Curse placed upon him? And if so, do I get a No-Prize? The new Jean Grey series written by Lousie Simonson also follow the events of the Hellfire Gala and the death of Jean Grey by having her run What If scenarios…

What If… the Brian Bendis storyline of the Original X-Men going to the future didn;t conclude with their minds being wiped. What if they remembered?

And what if Jean used the knowledge of the horrors to come, to push her in a different direction?

Actually… mind-wiping The Beast might not be quite so terrible as Cyclops suggests. Though it does mean that future Beat will never bring the original X-Men to the future. Someone draw me a diagram. Tony Stark is also engaging in what ifs to Emma Frost…

Though he may have other engagements in mind. As there is another plan being concocted by Tony Stark and Emma Frost.

Forming an alliance against Orchis. We already saw Emma Frost signing away her rights to Krakoan assets, financial, intellectual and physical, to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. Denying them to Sebastian Shaw, who merely owns the property that is the island.

With this mutant power cloaking device, he thee weds?

Which means a trip to the Hellfire Club in New York is in order. To talk to the man in charge.

With Typhoid Mary, clearly used to the finer things than Asgardian Gods who have given up their grandeur for the simpler life in an attempt to evade their fate. She would much rather be joining Emma Frost and Tony Stark in New York…

… with her husband.

The Kingpin of Crime, now the human White King, is in mourning, believing his wife to be dead and vowing payback against those responsible. It may be in mutantkind's interest for Typhoid Mary not to return just yet. Or for Thor to show him any of the prophecies…

I am not sure if that includes Deadpool. We never did see that bathroom visit.

But then Deadpool has his own happily-ever-after Valentine waiting for him…

IMMORTAL THOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230841

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

AL EWING, MARTIN COCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $6.99

DEADPOOL #10

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231046

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Zagaria, Luigi (CA) Martin Coccolo

HEART – BROKEN! Things aren't looking great for Deadpool and his new paramour, Valentine Vuong. You know how it can be in love – you just want to be together, but there is always some secret society of killers that gets in the way and your heart and/or glass arms get shattered.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230919

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark: Black King of the Hellfire Club! Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn't without his resources: his father's membership to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $3.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230909

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Bernard Chang (CA) Amy Reeder

SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY'S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS! After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $4.99

REALM OF X #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230915

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Diogenes Neves (CA) Stephanie Hans

Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, the unlikely team of Magik, Mirage, Marrow, Dust and Typhoid Mary find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $4.99

X-FORCE #43

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230925

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

COLOSSUS leads X-FORCE into the next era! But no one on the team is prepared for a mission set to fracture their trust and teamwork for all time. And don't miss the first of legendary Daniel Acu?a's run of covers on the series! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $3.99

