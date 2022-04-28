Run Away With Me, Girl in Kodansha & Vertical July 2022 solicits

RUN AWAY WITH ME GIRL GN VOL 01

Maki's first love was her high school classmate, a girl named Midori. But Midori broke up with Maki at graduation, saying they were now "too old to be fooling around dating girls." Ten years later, Maki still can't get Midori off her mind, and when the two women reconnect after a chance encounter, Maki realizes that while her feelings haven't changed, Midori's life has turned upside down-she's engaged and pregnant. But the more Maki hears Midori talk about her soon-to-be-husband, the more red flags she notices. Before Maki can stop herself, she asks Midori to run away with her. Will this impromptu escape be the key that leads the two women to a fuller understanding of themselves, and back into each other's arms?

BE AFRAID OF INUKI KANAKO GN

From the mind of Japan's "queen of horror manga" comes a short story collection sure to put a grin on your face and send a chill down your spine. For more than 30 years, Inuki Kananko has been terrorizing girls and boys with twisted catch-22s and ghoulish monsters. Discover one of the best-kept secrets of global horror with this selection of some of Inuki's most popular short comics. The six hair-raising stories feature an array of unnerving characters and scenarios brought to life in Inuki's signature art style, in the tradition of Junji Ito, Kazuo Umezu, Shintaro Kago, and Junko Mizuno.

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 03

A mad young coach gathers soccer players from across the country to compete in a series of bizarre challenges in a high-tech colosseum he calls Blue Lock. As Blue Lock's first selection rages on, Isagi's Team Z has tasted sweet victory after overcoming the formidable Team Y. But it's not long before Team Z encounters an unimaginable internal rift. On top of that, Team Z's Hyoma Chigiri is on the verge of giving up completely. In the face of Team W's powerful aces, the Wanima twins, will Team Z be able to come together in time to escape defeat?

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 09

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 12

Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers.

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 19

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

FATE GRAND ORDER MORTALIS STELLA GN VOL 03

The year is 2016, and glitches found in humanity's past threaten the sustainability of its future. The Chaldea Security Organization-tasked with preserving human history for as long and as strongly as possible-has developed a new method of time travel to repair these events, stabilizing humanity's future. But when an unknown threat pushes mankind to the brink of extinction, young recruits Mash Kyrielight and Ritsuka Fujimaru find themselves at the helm of the rescue mission: Obtain the Holy Grail in a face off against fate itself…

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 29

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it?

A GALAXY NEXT DOOR GN VOL 04

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth.

GHOST IN THE SHELL FULLY COMPILED ED HC (MR)

All of Shirow Masamune's original The Ghost in the Shell manga in one massive hardcover make this the ultimate collector's edition of the ultimate cyberpunk classic. Contains The Ghost in the Shell 1, 1.5, and 2 for over 800 pages of manga. Featuring a new, exclusive cover created for this edition by Shirow Masamune! Includes in one large hardcover volume: The Ghost in the Shell (1991), The Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor (2003), and The Ghost in the Shell 2: Man-Machine Interface (2001).

GHOST IN THE SHELL HUMAN ALGORITHM VOL 03

Hackers attempt to assassinate a politician during a speech preaching the advantages of cybernetic prosthetics. Fortunately, Togusa is there to whisk her to safety, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan. Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and "rites." Among the empty shells is one formerly inhabited by the woman who embodied Section 9 until she left it behind and disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi.

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 12 (MR)

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission.

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 01 (MR)

Attention kaiju and sentai fans! From the creator of The Quintessential Quintuplets comes a new "anti-ranger" action-comedy that'll make you root for the alien invaders! Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-show up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! …Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. They're not real villains, being forced to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 05

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 02

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Saloum kingdom. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 02

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place?

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 16

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives.

INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS GN VOL 11

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name "demi-humans." Ever since he's discovered the "demis," one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these girls have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How will he handle a classroom full of them?

ISLAND IN A PUDDLE GN VOL 03 (MR)

The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 25 (MR)

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

The hilarious, thrilling, sometimes tragic supernatural hit manga that inspired two seasons of beautiful anime from Studio Bones! Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 01 (MR)

The sci-fi horror manga classic returns, in a fully-colorized, premium-quality hardcover for the first time! They arrive in silence, out of dark skies. They infest human hosts and consume them. And they are everywhere. They are Parasites: alien creatures who must invade and take control of human hosts to survive. Once they have infected their victims, they can twist the host's body into any abominable shape they choose: craniums splitting to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purposes behind ordinary human faces. So no one knows their secret, except an ordinary high school student. Shin managed to arrest the infestation of his body by an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 02

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

PTSD RADIO GN VOL 01

An unseen hand tugs at your braid. You find an old box with only a tangled mess of dark hair inside. You open a door in your home only to witness a river of curls slinking away, an ominous lump at its heart. Ogushi preys on the unprepared. Before it's too late, tune into PTSD Radio. These episodes and more await in this acclaimed horror series, coming to print after a successful digital run in double-length omnibus editions featuring sickeningly-textured covers. From the gleefully-twisted mind that created Fuan no Tane, PTSD Radio is a necessity for fans of the masters of manga scares such as Junji Ito, Kazuo Umezz, Shintaro Kago, and Suehiro Maruo.

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 15 (MR)

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too!

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 12

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 04

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 02

Second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome loves nothing more than finding so-called "trash games" and beating the crap out of them. When he decides to change things up by playing a new, "god-tier" VR game known as Shangri-La Frontier (a.k.a. SLF), he does what he does best: min-maxes, skips the prologue, and jumps straight into action! Rakuro may be a seasoned gamer, but a meeting with an old rival will change the fate of every SLF player forever. Will Sunraku's years of "trash game" experience be enough, or is he about to suffer a rude awakening just a few hours into his SLF adventure?

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 02

Yutaka Aoi is sweet, sensitive, and loves singing… so much so that he can't help but be brought to tears whenever he listens to beautiful music. He also has a talent few boys have: he can sing soprano. So when Yutaka overhears his middle school's choir group perform, he can't resist joining in. Inspired by the angelic sound of Yutaka's voice, the choir eagerly accepts him into their ranks. But when Yutaka's voice begins to change as he enters puberty, the journey ahead will be one of self-discovery and reflection for not only himself, but also for those around him.

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 11

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush, the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. She seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure…

THOSE NOT SO SWEET BOYS GN VOL 08

Midori is a high-schooler with a part-time job at a cafe-bar. Unfortunately, her job's against the rules at her school, and when the principal finds out, he makes her a deal: Convince three boys who've stopped coming to school to return, and her transgression will be overlooked. Now, she needs to find a way into the lives of these not-so-sweet boys, one of whom just happens to be her crush!

TO YOUR ETERNITY GN VOL 17 (RES)

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

TOPPU GP GN VOL 09

Toppu faces off against his rival Takadai in his first race on a wet track, but a mishap on the track puts them both in last place. Each boy is trying to claw his way back into contention for the victory, but when it comes down to the last corner, who will have bested both his opponent and the road racer's greatest enemy: the rain?

UQ HOLDER GN VOL 26 (MR)

Tota, a boy with a magical and mysterious pedigree, joins a team of immortals to fulfill his dream and reach the top of the great orbital tower, extending from Neo-Tokyo into the unknown reaches of space! But soon he finds himself embroiled in a power struggle that spans generations and will determine the fate of a planet.

VINLAND SAGA GN VOL 13 (MR)

One of the greatest European historical epic comics ever written continues. Thanks to his claim by lineage, the attackers surrounding Jomsborg want Thorfinn to be their leader, but it is a mantle he intensely rejects. When the battle for leadership over the powerful Jomsvikings reaches a stalemate, Thorfinn must make a critical decision. With Gudrid held captive within the fortressed city, walking away will not be an option. He must infiltrate Jomsborg to break her out, and the ensuing battle will leave the greatest mercenary force in the North Sea changed forever.

WANDANCE GN VOL 03

Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life, a taste of freedom.

WELCOME TO BALLROOM GN VOL 11 (RES)

Fujita has drifted through middle school aimlessly, unable to find friends or anything that can hold his attention. Then, one day, he's attacked by a gang and saved by a mysterious man. But this isn't a karate master. Fujita's Mr. Miyagi is a ballroom dance instructor! Reluctantly, Fujita takes a few beginner's classes, only to find his inspiration… an entrancing, teenage dance prodigy named Shizuku. It's Fujita's first step into the high-octane world of competitive dance!

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 06

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG GN VOL 06 (MR)

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what "love" really means.

WOTAKOI LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU BOX SET HC (MR)

A tall, quiet gamer boy and a geeky girl whose life revolves around yaoi manga are old friends, but when they start working in the same office, they decide to date. It's a relationship of convenience at first, but could it become something more? The complete nerdy rom-com manga between a gamer boy and a girl who reads and draws spicy comics, in a collectible box set including an exclusive sticky notepad!

ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS GN VOL 13

An action fantasy set in a dystopian future where to combat monster attacks monster hunters infuse themselves with monster DNA but in the process lose their humanity, resulting in the developement of a monster hunter extermination unit lead by a werewolf named Hank.

DEVIL ECSTACY GN VOL 02 (MR)

An erotic horror comedy from master storyteller Shuzo Oshimi, the creator of Blood on the Tracks, The Flowers of Evil, and Happiness. Noboru Kusakabe is an 18-year-old virgin who has a mortal fear of big breasts thanks to a childhood trauma. When his friend Takahashi convinces him to go to a mysterious brothel called "Devil Ecstasy," he meets a beautiful girl with tiny breasts named Meruru and falls in love – but all is not as it seems. Devil Ecstasy is a front for an army of succubi who want to take over the world, and Noboru somehow has to stop them!

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 13

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more…? Find out in this rowdy romantic comedy!

DONT TOY WITH ME NAGATORO BOX SET GN (MR)

The hit rom-com series that became an anime! Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate. What is her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him? Includes volumes 1-6 of the manga, box with Nagatoro artwork, plus a bonus item.

NOISE GN

Dark science-fiction set in the BLAME! universe. As detective Musubi Susono investigates a series of child kidnappings, her own partner is viciously murdered. But when the investigation takes a brutal turn, she is suddenly confronted by the killer-and his sadistic silicon creature…

PRINCESS KNIGHT NEW OMNIBUS GN

A gem from the fifties when the legendary master was most deeply involved in girls' comics, Twin Knights is more than just a sequel to the shojo manga milestone Princess Knight. More close addressing issue of station as well as gender, this one-volume tale has all the antic innocence of the early Tezuka even as it revises the more famous works' premise, doing away with the conceit of "boy and girl hearts" and invoking the vagaies of chance and power in their place.

SENSEIS PIOUS LIE GN VOL 03 (MR)

Misuzu Hara is a quiet, reserved 24-year-old high school teacher whose world is turned upside down after her friend's fiancé rapes her. Her attempt to connect with one of her students, himself a victim of sexual trauma, results in an unlikely romance, and the repercussions of these events affect everyone around them in often unpredicatable ways.

WITCHCRAFT WORKS GN VOL 16

Takamiya Honoka is just an ordinary high school student who sits next to Kagari Ayaka, the "Princess" of the school, and has never said a word to her. However, one day when Takamiya's life is put in danger, Kagari arrives to his rescue and it's revealed that Kagari is what is known as a Workshop Witch within the city and Takamiya is under her protection….

