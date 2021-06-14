Sara Amini & Shadia Amin Sell 3 Mixed Graphic Novels To Scholastic

Mixed Up, Mixed Bag, and Mixed & Matched, are three debut middle grade graphic novels by Sara Amini and Shadia Amin. Set in the 9/11 era, the semi-autobiographical stories follow Amini's humorous yet humiliating middle school years in Alief, a Houston suburb that—despite having one of the most diverse school districts in the country—didn't have one person exactly like Sara: first-generation Iranian and Colombian, living in a hybrid household where Navidad and Norooz are celebrated, empanadas and kabobs are eaten, and Farglish (English, Spanish, and Farsi) is spoken. Mixed Up, Mixed Bag, and Mixed & Matched were bought by Megan Peace at Scholastic/Graphix and Mixed Up is tentatively slated for the autumn of 2024.

Sara Amini is a writer/actor on Misery Loves Company, writer on The Twilight Zone, voice actor on the Miles Morales: Spider-Man video game, voiced Glitch in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and actor on The Flip Side and Future Man. Shadia Amin is a Colombian comics artist and illustrator, and graduated form the Savannah College of Art and Design with a BFA and MFA in Sequential Art and a BFAMinor in Illustration, and is best known for drawing Steven Universe, Aggretsuko and Spider-Ham comics. Sara Amini was represented by Gillian MacKenzie of MacKenzie Wolf and Shadia Amin was represented by Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary. Scholastic is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America. Yes, for real. No, it is not Marvel Comics, come on now.