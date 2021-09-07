Schulz Studio's Mary Shyne Auctions Graphic Novel Debut Graduation Day

Graduation Day is the graphic novel debut of Mary Shyn, a Schulz Studio staff artist, which she sold at auction to Brian Geffen at Henry Holt. Graduation Day was pitched as Palm Springs crossed with a John Hughes film, this coming-of-age rom-com set in the Chicago suburbs tells the story of Chris O'Brien, who finds himself stuck in a time loop with his former friend Alicia Ochoa on their high school graduation day. Graduation Day is to be published for winter 2025, Mary Shyn's agent Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary brokered the deal for world rights.

Mary Chyn posted on Twitter "My book got announced today :') so stoked to be working with @Brian_Geffen and @liconcarina at @HenryHolt on this, with @agent_anjali at my side the whole way. I can't wait to introduce y'all to Chris and Alicia, they're my two faves. Also big big shoutout to my friend Pablo (who wisely does not have Twitter lol) who read early drafts of this story & helped me with translation & more (now I know what "pelirrojo" means." Brian Geffen added "I am THRILLED to work with @mshyne and @agent_anjali on Mary's EPIC debut, GRADUATION DAY! Mary set out to craft a rom-com about teens today, one that pays homage to classic movies, but also corrects for all their cringeworthy racism, sexism and classism. And her art is STUNNING!" So there you go.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.