Scott Dunbier Takes DC, Walt Simonson & Dave Stevens From IDW to Act 4

Scott Dunbier takes DC Comics, Walter Simonson, Will Eisner, Wally Wood, Jason Pearson & Dave Stevens from IDW to his new publisher, Act 4

Yesterday – before he won the Eisner Award for Best Anthology – Scott Dunbier announced that his new publisher, Act 4 Publishing, would be publishing Artists Editions – a format that Dunbier pioneered at IDW – as well as other publishing and archival work that otherwise would have been published by IDW, with a DC Comics license and the work of Jim Aparo, Wally Wood, Will Eisner, Dave Stevens, Jason Pearson and Walter Simonson.

Scott Dunbier posted "Today Act 4 Publishing announced we are doing new editions of two long out of print classic collections featuring the stellar art of Dave Stevens. Details to follow in the coming months–here we go!"

"Walter Simonson's Ragnarok! An oversived collection AND a brand new mini series–details to follow!" Walter Simonson says "Announced today at the San Diego Comic-Con – the oversized collected edition of the first three Ragnarök story arcs will be coming out from Act 4 Publishing next year. Thank you, Scott Dunbier, the newest publisher in town."

"Wally Wood's Expanded EC Stories Artist's Edition–coming from Act 4 Publishing!"

"Jim Aparo's DC Classics Artist's Edition! Coming from Act 4 Publishing. Details to come!"

"Darwyn Cooke's The Complete Spirit, coming from Act 4 Publishing–details to come!"

"Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition–coming next year!" Kevin Gardner says "Here's the big news I was teasing earlier from Scott Dunbier's #SDCC panel— "Jason Pearson's BODY BAGS Artist's Edition" is happening. More details to come very soon, but I can tell you that every piece of published art (both interior art and his covers) will be included. Every. Damn. Piece. It's a monster book that I know Jason would have been thrilled to see."

Earlier this year, I broke the news that IDW VP of Special Projects, and former EIC of Wildstorm, Scott Dunbier, would be stepping down from IDW after sixteen years. And that he had a new venture in mind. Scott Dunbier launched his new publisher, Act 4, at San Diego Comic-Con. The name refers to this being the fourth act in Dunbier's career, as an art dealer, at Wildstorm/DC Comics, at IDW and now… this. Scott Dunbier states "The goal of Act 4 will be to create books—comics, graphic novels, collections, Artist's Editions—that are bound together by the quality of their content. Making this move is exciting, and a bit scary, but I love the books that I do, and it's time to bet on myself." So he will be continuing the original art reproduction publishing line he pioneered at IDW, and that other publishers copied – until they realised how hard it was and outsourced to Scott. I understand that he has some contractual arrangements with such comics publishers and creators named him as a "key man" at IDW, and so without him at the publisher, they will be free to follow Scott to his new project. Walter Simonson was presumed to be one. Details of publishing plans were announced at San Diego Comic-Con, at Scott Dunbier's panel on the Friday.

