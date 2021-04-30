Second Sight Publishing Donates 1000 Comic Books To School System

In a nice bit of news about generosity today, a comic book publishing company has donated a large number of comic books to a school system to help kids with their reading skills. Second Sight Publishing, an independent comic book publisher based in Pontotoc, Mississippi, has donated 1000 comic books to the Polk County School System in Florida as they "strive to provide quality, entertaining, reading to kids of all ages and welcome the opportunity to provide an alternative reading source to help strengthen the reading skills of students" the company said in a statement.

The Polk County School System was happy to accept the donation of comic books from the publisher, with Stacy Davis, Senior Coordinator of Library Services for the Polk County School system, saying the following:

"We are extremely pleased that Second Sight Publishing would give us such a great donation as we are always looking to add quality books to our alternate reading list. It is also cool that the creators of the two titles that were donated, reside in Florida."

In a quote of his own, Bradley Golden, CEO of Second Sight Publishing, further explained the importance of donating to this school system.

"It is an honor to donate titles created by local talent. The creators of the titles have worked hard to get where they are and are pleased to give back in some kind of way."

The local talents referenced are Aron Pohara of Tampa, Florida, the creator of The Book of Lyaxia, and Larry Jarrell of Orlando, Florida, the creator of Lady Freedom.

The donated comic books will be distributed to the different school libraries throughout the school system and will be used in programs this summer.

To learn more about their titles or to order them, check out Second Sight Publishing at their website.