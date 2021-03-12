See Dick and Barbara's First Meeting in New Nightwing #78 Preview

DC Comics has been releasing previews of Nighting #78 willy nilly to all the comics sites out there. Well, all the sites that cooperate with DC Comics. Not this site. This site is very, very naughty. Just look at Rich Johnston's constantly defensive Twitter feed.

But this latest preview was released on DC's own website, making it up for grabs for a quick repost, so here we are. The preview shows what DC claims is the first meeting between Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, when Barbara interrupts a rich schoolyard bully and Dick gets involved. After the bully gets his ass handed to him, Barbara's dad shows up, so needless to say, that guy probably learned quite the lesson that day. Just kidding, of course. Rich people are never held accountable for their actions by the police. Check out the preview below.

Nightwing #78

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Nightwing is back—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!