Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo On Nightwing #78 with Batgirl – Married?

We knew that Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo were reuniting on a DC Comics project. We didn't know what. We guessed a lot, but no one guessed Nightwing… especially with Batgirl by his side. Could that marriage from Death Metal be sticking? Everything matters, everything happened, remember.

Nightwing, with Batgirl by his side, returns to Blüdhaven in March 2021 when Nightwing #78, by new New York Times-bestselling creative team Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, hits comic book shelves! Dick Grayson is back after DC's Future State event—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger!

"Despite, awkwardly, killing him twice (in Injustice and DCeased)," said Taylor, "I'm a huge Nightwing fan. And I couldn't be more excited to take on a hero I've always considered a DC A-lister. Our series is about showing that. It's about putting Dick Grayson back on that pedestal where he belongs."

"It's also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way," continued Taylor. "Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue." In Taylor and Redondo's Nightwing run, Blüdhaven has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco, which can't be good for DC's first sidekick and former Robin—but is it good for Blüdhaven? When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

"I'm not holding anything back from this project," said Redondo. "Nightwing means kinetic potential, evolution, and a positive assertiveness more than any other character I've worked on…and that's the kind of hero we all need right now. Working with Tom on Nightwing is the perfect evolution for us as a team! We have incredible ideas for Dick Grayson's new adventures." And appearing in the first issue of Taylor and Redondo's new Nightwing comic is a potential new sidekick for Dick Grayson—a three-legged puppy that he shields from harm in Blüdhaven's alleys! Will Nightwing adopt this nameless mutt? And will she warm fan's hearts as fast as Nightwing kicks her tormentor's butts? Meet her for the first time on March 16 in Nightwing #78!

Will she stay? If so, what will Dick Grayson name this beleaguered three-legged dog? "This is the perfect time for a Nightwing story," concluded Taylor. "It's the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good standing with the underrepresented, and pushing back against corruption and greed."

Even when, in Nightwing #77, it's aimed directly at DC Comics' bosses.

Nightwing #78, written by Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) with art and cover by Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad), color by Adriano Lucas, lettering by Wes Abbott, edited by Jessica Chrn, featuring a variant cover by Skan, takes Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!

