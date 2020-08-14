Seven Secrets #1 Review: Another Crowning Achievement

Seven Secrets #1 8/10 Another crowning achievement from Tom Taylor introduces a wonderful clandestine order and the cost of keeping secrets.

With the narrative framing of Saga, the adventurous chemistry of Journeymen, and a kind of derring-do that matches the keenest kind of action movie, Seven Secrets #1 gets going by running harder than Tom Cruise in a movie trailer.

The facts are these: there are seven secrets, "words, wonders, weapons and worse, with the power to change the world in a heartbeat … each guarded by a keeper and a holder. Highly trained protectors," who would do anything to keep these secrets safe and out of the hands of unscrupulous parties, always seeking them. There's an implication that the secrets are "what happened to Atlantis." At least two seem to fit into briefcase sized containers. Beyond that, there is no indication what these secrets are, and that's exactly the right tone to take.

That brings us to characters. Tajana is the Keeper of the First Secret (doesn't that sound cool?), an older woman with a hard edge to her. When confronting holder Eva and keeper Sigurd, she said to them, "For thousands of years, we've forced people together into an incredibly intense arrangement," so … well, something happened. This leads to a very hard choice, which the visuals from Daniele di Nicuolo, Walter Baimonte and Ed Dukeshire depict with great skill. They likewise depict the fantastic action scene and chase sequence with wonderful energy and detail.

Tom Taylor's script includes just the right balance between mystery and detail for both the players and the plot, which is a very delicate balance to wield. You want to know what the secrets are, but it's almost better if you never find out, staying focused on this very complex character struggle, with the fight between passion and responsibility. The majesty of this narrative is very enjoyable, and it seems like Taylor has another crowning achievement with Seven Secrets #1. RATING: BUY.

