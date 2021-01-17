Seven Secrets #6 Review: It's Time To Get Weird

Seven Secrets #6 8.5/10 Secrets are revealed (oh no), sacrifices are made (not them) and the brilliant Boom! Studios story escalates to unexpected levels.

The wolves are at the gate, and the secrets are in danger, with the people charged with protecting them between a rock and a hard place. This amazing issue does the impossible: taking the brilliance of this already epic series and kicking it up into a wholly unseen and unexpected level.

The Order that protects the secrets has been forced out of their hidden fortress by a group called the Seekers. The Seekers forced the last survivors of the Order through an escape tunnel … and then blocked the other side with tanks and soldiers. A few horses and maybe a hundred or so people are all that stand between the Seekers and the secrets, and the tension is thick.

Tom Taylor's script is amazing, finding a way to create intimate, personal moments in the middle of chaos and bombshells detonating all around them. The emotional conflict faced by Tajana, the First Keeper, is deep and richly rewarding given the development here and in previous issues. Caspar's central character goes through a lot, as does his mother, so watching this all happen makes the reader very invested in the fates of these people.

Then let's talk about the work of Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baiamonte, Katia Ranalli, and Ed Dukeshire. They did a masterful job creating the visual conditions for the threat closing in, made the force attacking seem overwhelming, and when the script said, "it's time to get weird," they dug in and delivered with one unexpected,m magical imagery.

This series has been excellence wrapped in fantastic at every turn of the page, and this issue in no way disappoints, carrying on that trajectory. RATING: BUY.

Seven Secrets #6

By Tom Taylor, Daniele Di Nicuolo

To save The Order and everyone he loves, Caspar must leave them all behind. * But even with his sacrifice, will Amon get his hands on the Secrets once and for all?