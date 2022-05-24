Shadow War, Dark Crisis And Filling In The Gaps (Spoilers)

The Shadow War event showrun by Josh Williamson comes to its almost-conclusion today with new issues of Robin #14 and Deathstroke Inc #9. Deathstroke has been framed for the assassination of Ra's Al Ghul, just as he was to co-operate with the authorities over centuries of crimes.

Back in Batman: Shadow War: Alpha One-Shot, Ra's Al Ghul and Talia Al Ghul of Leviathan were handing over his secrets, and himself over to the authorities, willing to drop centuries of confessions on them. Which would have affected all sorts of criminal organisations.

We also noted that Markovia, the country that Leviathan bought, also has a dog in this race after her reclaim of Leviathan saw Markovia pay a heavy price in civil war. We asked if they could have hired Deathstroke to kill Ra's Al Ghul. Since then, however, we have learned that it was not Deathstroke who killed Ghul. Though that hasn't stopped Talia from going to town, while Deathstroke was introduced to his son, Respawn, crated via cloning technology, between him and Talia. And in Batman #123 for her army to take down Deathstroke and anyone who got in their way.

Such as Respawn. And in today's Deathstroke #9, the deaths begin to play out.

This comes in the wake of resurrections, Lazarus Island, Lazarus Pits, and people coming back from the dead, of course, as it all gets a bit Krakoa. And now the real Deathstroke has to actually kill Talia Al Ghul. If she'll let him. But over in Robin #14, Talia took preventive measures.

Much to her son's distress. This is, after all, not what heroes do. Not him anymore, anyway.

So Deathstroke is dead. Proper dead. However, we know this can't take, as the preview of Dark Crisis #1 shows us, during the vigil for the Justice League…

Something that is to come after Shadow War.

As in today's Teen Academy #15 that is no longer a thing either.

Continuity will find a way. Shadow War Omega and Road To Dark Crisis will fill the gaps. But who did kill his grandfather, Ra'al Ghul after all? Well, he shows his face too.

It's a good theory, I admit but may fail in the telling. But who is under that mask? And what was his motivation?

Prince of Markovia? Well that can only be one man.

Brian Marjov. better known as Geo-Force. Created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo for The Brave and the Bold #200 in 1983, the elder brother of Terra, and founding member of The Outsiders. Now, it seems has been having a dark crisis all of his own. As for Batman's relationship with Talia now that she has just killed Deathstroke, and has been responsible for the death of Damian's half-brother Respawn? Well, over in Detective Comics #1060…

It hasn't quite come up…

Can they really go back to this kind of flirtation now?

ROBIN #14 CVR A ROGER CRUZ & NORM RAPMUND (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

FIGHT! Batman Inc. versus the League of Shadows versus the Secret Society! Deathstroke versus Talia…and only one will walk away from the fight alive! Robin knows the truth behind Ra's al Ghul's death and races to stop the Shadow War! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022 DEATHSTROKE INC #9 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS (SHADOW WAR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Jonboy Meyers

A tragic death sends the Shadow War into overdrive, and Batman and Robin must solve the mystery before more blood is shed! Meanwhile, Deathstroke regroups with the Secret Society to plan an attack on Talia and the League of Shadows. If Talia wanted a war, she's going to get a war! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15 CVR A TOM DERENICK & MATT HERMS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Matt Herms

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022 DETECTIVE COMICS #1060 CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Nadia Shamnas, Sina Grace (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, David Lapham (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Batman has deployed one of his most powerful weapons in the hunt for the mysterious bomber plaguing Gotham City…but it's not the Batmobile, the Batwing, or even the batarangs. It's Bruce Wayne! As Bruce investigates the courtroom bombing that nearly left Deb Donovan's daughter a splatter on the wall, could there be…love in the air? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022