Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #3 Preview: Give Shang-Chi His Rings Back

Shang-Chi wants his rings back in this preview of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #3. Who stole these priceless cultural artifacts? The British government, of course. Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #3

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Dike Ruan

Shang-Chi has lost the Ten Rings! But who stole them? The answer will shock Shang-Chi, as the Rings' unknown power is about to be unleashed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620475500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620475500321 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 3 LARRAZ MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620475500331 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 3 ROMINA JONES VARIANT – $3.99 US

