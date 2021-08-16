Grab A Raw Copy Of Shang-Chi's First Appearance At Heritage Auctions

Shang-Chi is hitting theaters in a couple of weeks, and the books starring the kung-fu master are still not jumping up like most would have thought. That is good for collectors, though, as that means we can still afford them and can fill some holes in our collections. Graded copies of Special Marvel Edition #15 are high, of course, but if you are a raw collector, Heritage Auctions has a really super nice raw copy taking bids today. As of this writing, it is sitting at $225, which is a great price for such a beautiful copy of this book. Check out the classic Shang-Chi cover down below.

Shang-Chi Still Has Room To Grow

"Special Marvel Edition #15 Master of Kung Fu (Marvel, 1973) Condition: VG/FN. First appearance of Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu, who makes his feature film debut in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. First appearances Nayland Smith and Dr. Petrie. Jim Starlin and Al Milgrom cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $70; FN 6.0 value = $105. This issue is the first appearance of martial arts master Shang-Chi. It is also the first Marvel Comics appearance of Shang's evil father, Fu Manchu. Fu Manchu was originally created in 1913 by crime-pulp novelist Sax Rohmer and debuted in the novel, The Insidious Fu Manchu. However, Fu's son, Shang-Chi, is a character unique to the continuity of Marvel Comics."

You still have time to snag this nice copy before bidding ends, and the movie comes out, and the prices go up again. Go here to place a bid and get more info on this copy. While you are over at Heritage Auctions, take a look at everything else they are taking bids on today. There are plenty of keys, multiple book auctions, and so much more right now.