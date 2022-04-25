Silver Surfer In His OTHER #1, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Silver Surfer has had many different #1's over the years, but it is the first issue of Volume 2 that trips people up so much. At my shop that I run, I still get people to this day bringing me this issue, claiming it to be his first appearance. Too funny, and don't get me wrong, this is an excellent issue with a gorgeous cover by John Byrne. It is just funny to me that people still think this is his debut. Heritage Auctions is taking bids today for a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, as of this writing, at $130. Check it out below.

Silver Surfer Is A Good Investment Right Now

"The Silver Surfer V2#1 (Marvel, 1982) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. One-shot. Galactus, Fantastic Four, and Mephisto appearances. John Byrne story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $15. CGC census 4/22: 349 in 9.8, none higher. Cover by John Byrne and Tom Palmer. Escape–To Terror!, script by John Byrne and Stan Lee, art by John Byrne and Tom Palmer; The FF help Surfer break the barrier of Galactus, ending his exile on earth & granting him the freedom to roam the spaceways once again; The Surfer returns to Zenn-La to reunite with his love Shalla-Bal but finds that after he betrayed Galactus on earth, the world eater devastated his home world in retaliation; Informed by the survivors that Shalla-Bal was captured by the demon Mephisto, the Surfer flies back to earth & battles the monster in his own realm for her freedom; Beaten but still victorious, Mephisto returns Shalla-Bal to her homeworld while the Surfer is again trapped on earth. 52 pgs., full color."

Silver Surfer is a great character to invest in right now, with a future MCU appearance all but assured. Best to grab it now and not regret it later. Go here for more info and to place a bid. While there, look at all the other books taking bids today as well.

