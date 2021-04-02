Small World: Magnetic Press Unveils Kickstarter for Cyberpunk Fantasy

Magnetic Press has announced their latest exciting Kickstarter graphic novel campaign to follow their successful offerings of PARIS 2119, ASTER OF PAN, BRINDILLE, WAHCOMMO, and MONOLITH — a dark sci-fi fantasy tale for grown-ups called SMALL WORLD, written by JD MORVAN and illustrated by celebrated mangaka TORU TERADA!

Described as "a Cyberpunk fairytale" and "Peter Pan meets Akira," Small World mixes elements of anime-inspired futurism from such manga classics as Akira and Ghost in the Shell with the gritty flair of a Tarantino film rolled up into a vice-filled version of a European children's book. Not only is the blend of elements wholly unique, but the book is also the only full-length graphic novel by popular mangaka TORU TERADA.

Magnetic Press Publisher Mike Kennedy says, "JD Morvan has been part of the Magnetic family since our first-year release of Naja, Zaya, and Meka, and we are thrilled beyond words to welcome Toru Terada into the fold. He's one of our favorite designers — his visual style is so unique and engaging that the thought of 248 pages of his wild art in a single blockbuster volume is enough to make your mouth water."

To further complement the originality of the book, Magnetic Press is offering an exclusive, campaign-only variant edition featuring a brand-new cover by in-demand comic artist PEACH MOMOKO. This variant edition will only be available through the Kickstarter campaign. Furthermore, fans can pre-register their support by visiting www.smallworld-comic.com to receive an exclusive, Limited Edition 8.5×11" Linen Cardstock Print of PEACH's cover art for FREE. One lucky backer can even purchase PEACH's original 11×15" watercolor painting.

Plus, all backers who pledge on the first day will receive a bonus exclusive, Limited Edition 8.5×11" Linen Cardstock Print by TORU TERADA. That's TWO FREE PRINTS for pre-registering and backing on Day-1! Toru will also create 30 original drawings for lucky backers at a limited tier level.

Magnetic Press is also offering several other "manga-adjacent" books to the campaign – titles that would appeal to true mangaphiles while introducing global art styles influenced by the medium — including a brand-new edition of the sold-out Zaya by JD Morvan and Korean wunderkind HUANG-JAI WEI.

"SMALL WORLD definitely comes from a whole globe's worth of inspiration, but its roots are firmly planted in Japanese manga and anime. We think it can provide a nice, refreshing departure for manga fans without straying too far from the familiar," says Kennedy.

They even made a trailer.

Preregister for your FREE PEACH MOMOKO print here: www.smallworld-comic.com and pledge on Day-1 for your FREE TORU TERADA print when the campaign launches at 10 am CST Tuesday, April 6th.