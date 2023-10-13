Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC

Someone Just Took A Dump On The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con

Earlier this evening, at New York Comic Con, someone took a dump on the show floor. This may be the biggest story of NYCC 2023.

I'm just going to repeat the headline. I mean, what more can I say? Earlier this evening, at New York Comic Con, someone took a dump on the show floor. As reported to Bleeding Cool, the offending faeces were found on the pathway leaving the autograph session area on the NYCC show floor, left there by someone who clearly did not have enough time to get where they needed to go… and needed to go. I asked my trusted Bleeding Cool source for a photo of the poo in question but was told, "I'll be honest, I almost took a photo, but then I realized I would have a picture of that on my phone, and I could not do it. They did have an area where they were cleaning it up, and it was not very interesting. They did some decontamination stuff, but that's about it."

There, do you feel better knowing that? Every now and then, I write a story that will define our collective perception of a comic con for that year. Maybe it was the eye-stabbing incident at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010, the Punisher cosplayer with murderous intent at Phoenix Comic Con of 2017, the "Weekend At Stan Lee's" signing of Salt City Comic Con in 2018, the racist retailer outburst of New York Comic-Con, or the Peach Momoko madness of New York Comic Con 2022. Sometimes a story, rarely to do with any of what were meant to be the big stories of that show, stands out, even though it's quite trivial. And no matter what bleach you use, you can't get rid of that particular stain from your memories. I think that for New York Comic Con 2023, this is that story. You will have two states of how you regard the show this year, before you read this story and after.

The only question now is, what should this incident be called? Poohgate? Buttman And Droppin'? Plopverse? Or just New York On A Friday, What Do You Expect? Maybe you might like to suggest your own in the comments. Alongside all the comments that state that this just confirms what Bleeding Cool is full of.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!