Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Spawn Universe #1 was a massive hit, not only getting over 200,000 orders and going to a second printing (above), but topping the sales charts this week as well. It wasn't even close. Notably, the likes of Detective Comics topped DC's event #1 comic book this week. And a second printing, courtesy of a digital code, also made it in…

Spawn Universe #1 Detective Comics #1038 Infinite Frontier #1 Wolverine #13 Amazing Spider-Man #69 Darth Vader #3 Robin #3 Way Of X #3 Batman Fortnite Zero Point (2nd printing) #3 Heroes Return #1

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Four Marvel titles, four DC titles, one Boom!, and one Image–but the big winner is definitely the Image title, Spawn Universe #1, which took first place in our store hands-down.

Ssalefish Comics – This week was not a week where the top 10 was a scale grading downward but actuallly pretty even and steady across all ten spots. Spawn's Universe did hit a bit higher than everyone else thanks partly to practically everyone buying between 2 to 6 covers but the rest were strong and fairly paced to each other. Those Spawn covers do look pretty handsome all in a row on the shelf.

Graham Crackers Comics – Two event books barely beat out Wolverine #13 this week. A new Batman title (Batman Reptilian) didn't break our top 5, are readers finally at their limit for the max amount of Batman titles they will pick up a month?

Summit Comics & Games, Interestingly, Batman Reptilian and Checkmate came in at 11 and 12. Wonder Woman Black & Gold came in at 15th for us. Those are all disappointing launches. Robin beat all of them. As for an independent, MFKZ came in at 15th. Not a bad launch.

Rodman Comics: Spawn Universe kicked butt and easily took the top spot. Transformers Back to the Future #4 sold out on Wednesday and sold better than the 3rd issue oddly enough. People really were really digging one of the covers for that issue. Great week.

Notable sales:

Strange Tales #135 CGC 9.0 $1,200

