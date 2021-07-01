Spawn Vs The Invisibles – Not With Grant Morrison (Spoilers)

There's something rather classic somewhere inside Spawn #319. As well as all the sci-fi and fantasy gore, and convoluted tales of heaven and hell, there is also a Tales From The Crypt-style story of punishment for evil crimes against the innocent which it is possible only the likes of this comic can get away with, which also reminds me of Billy Kincaid's story in Spawn #5 all those years ago, just told with a little more unstated fear and dread, amidst all the cyborg gorillas and big mysterious bad men in suits.

Jericho returns, with all the biblical baggage that brings with him. Might we expect some walls to start falling sometime soon?

Cy-Gor as well, previously under the control of Spawn, now under the control of Jericho and The Disruptor. But we also discover the name of those from Heaven and Hell who are hidden around the world, being tracked down by Spawn.

They are Invisibles. Who, especially with this type, bring back memories of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's The Invisibles for DC Comics in 1994, the same year Grant wrote Spawn for Todd. Might this have been a tribute to them? Since Todd is delving far into the past?

Especially as another gas-masked fellow joins the Universe… taking down anything with a supernatural bent…

SPAWN #319 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

APR210333

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

This is where it all starts, folks! This month in the pages of SPAWN #319 we plant the "seed" that will grow into the new SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 (also available this month)! Yes, the publishing world of SPAWN is officially expanding! And this is the jumping-on point for new readers! New threats, new allies, and more importantly new titles! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $2.99