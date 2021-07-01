Spawn Vs The Invisibles – Not With Grant Morrison (Spoilers)

There's something rather classic somewhere inside Spawn #319. As well as all the sci-fi and fantasy gore, and convoluted tales of heaven and hell, there is also a Tales From The Crypt-style story of punishment for evil crimes against the innocent which it is possible only the likes of this comic can get away with, which also reminds me of Billy Kincaid's story in Spawn #5 all those years ago, just told with a little more unstated fear and dread, amidst all the cyborg gorillas and big mysterious bad men in suits.

The New Villains Of Spawn - Not Just A Man In A Suit

Cy-Gor as well, previously under the control of Spawn, now under the control of Jericho and The Disruptor. But we also discover the name of those from Heaven and Hell who are hidden around the world, being tracked down by Spawn.

The New Villains Of Spawn - Not Just A Man In A Suit

They are Invisibles. Who, especially with this type, bring back memories of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's The Invisibles for DC Comics in 1994, the same year Grant wrote Spawn for Todd. Might this have been a tribute to them? Since Todd is delving far into the past?

Spawn Vs The Invisibles - Not With Grant Morrison (Spoilers)
The Invisible Book One, cover by Brian Bolland

Especially as another gas-masked fellow joins the Universe… taking down anything with a supernatural bent…

The New Villains Of Spawn - Not Just A Man In A Suit

