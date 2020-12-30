Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #55, and everyone seems to have gone doolally over. Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Iowa tells Bleeding Cool "Wouldn't be ironic if this new Amazing Spider-man 55 issue that came out today was more popular than Spider-man's upcoming new costume? Just been open for half an hour and we have been pilfered of all the Amazing Spider-Man #55 we had on the shelf."

Copies of the standard have been selling for multiple amounts on eBay, with one copy just now selling for $25, another copy selling for $19.99 and two more for $18.99 each. Given that this had orders topping 100,000, that's a lot of value just dropped on the comic book market.

While Patrick Gleason's own virgin variant version of the comic that he was selling for $24.99 each, have sold for $79.99 – and the upped sales of the standard version will probably see that rise as well.

Meanwhile, the Gabrielle Dell'Otto variant has only been selling for cover price, alongside the Ron Lim LEGO variant, and the 1:10 Brian Horton version of the cover for only $10.

And while the comic has only just been published, the cover has already been parodied for this version of the upcoming Trump quote collection book, The Amazing Sycophant for $25 each.

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool also suggested that this flipped version might make a possible second printing cover. How long before Marvel Comics suggests such a thing.

Oh and if you want an idea of what's inside the comic, here's a little tease. But when it comes to this comic, apparently it's what's on the outside that counts.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200583

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!

• "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently.

• If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating.

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99