Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #4 Preview: The More Things Change…

In this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #4, a hundred-year-old Black Widow is headed for a battle with Hawkeye. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #4

by Steve Orlando & Alessandro Miracolo, cover by Ryan Stegman

CAUGHT IN THE BLACK WIDOW 2099'S WEB! Without the BLACK CARDS that make them above the law, the CABAL are mortal. SPIDER-MAN decides to destroy the cards. But he can't do it alone. Only the BLACK WIDOW can find the mutant Spider-Man needs. But that mutant's already been targeted by someone else… It's BLACK WIDOW versus HAWKEYE…ROUND 2099!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620239300411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620239300421 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 4 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620239300431 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 4 RON LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

