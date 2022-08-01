Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5 Preview: Deadpool Finally Joins the X-Men

The X-Men welcome Deadpool in this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5. But will he survive the experience? Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5

by Steve Orlando & Kim Jacinto, cover by Ryan Stegman

SPIDER-MAN FACES OFF WITH 2099's X-MEN! As SPIDER-MAN races to shut down the CABAL, they show up at the Garden's gate…but the Garden's occupied. At its epicenter is a mutant, somehow fallen from the stars, and the nomadic X-MEN fight to claim the Garden as their new home. Will SPIDER-MAN respect their claim? Or will he try to take the Garden for humans? And even if they can co-exist, what'll Spider-Man and the X-Men do about the CABAL SENTINELS breathing down their necks?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620239300511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620239300521 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 5 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620239300531 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 5 RON LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

