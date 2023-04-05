Spider-Man #7 Sets Up Web of Carnage for Summer Of Symbiotes Today's Spider-Man #7 featured not only Spider-Boy but also Morlun, ahead of his appearance in Web of Carnage this summer.

Web Of Carnage was announced at C2E2 by Marvel Comics as part of the Summer Of Symbiotes series. With creators Ram V and Francesco Manna and published on the 12th of July, it promises "CARNAGE SEEKS TO INHERIT THE EARTH in WEB OF CARNAGE, a new series by Ram V, Francesco Manna, and more. In the aftermath of CARNAGE REIGNS where Cletus Kasady exacted his vengeance on Miles Morales and the Marvel Universe, the Carnage symbiote remains left to its own devices, adrift among the stars. With its purpose renewed, Carnage has scant few hurdles between it and a glorious ascension to the throne of the King in Black…and the first is named Morlun."

Well, today's Spider-Man #7 featured not only Spider-Boy but also Morlun at the conclusion of his reappearance for the End Of The Spider-Verse storyline. In (mostly) one piece, but missing much of his meal.

And the web line from this issue to Web of Carnage #1 in July is, apparently, quite a strong one, stretching across the month but taut to the touch.

Morlun is in hiding before he gets to feed… so how is Carnage going to feel about something like that? Who exactly will be feeding on whom?

Summer Of Symbiots is timed for Venom's 35th anniversary and includes a host of ongoing series, limited series, and crossovers spotlighting Venom, Carnage, Red Goblin, and more, running from May through to August with the Death Of The Venomverse.

SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230752

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE! Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS! Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren't the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife. How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?! Rated T In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99