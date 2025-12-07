Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, wolverine

Spider-Man and Wolverine #8 Preview: Blame It on Reed

Spider-Man and Wolverine #8 hits stores Wednesday! Peter and Logan are dead, and Reed Richards might be responsible. Plus, an all-new villain!

Article Summary Spider-Man and Wolverine #8 arrives December 10th, promising thrilling "deaths" for both heroes.

Reed Richards is blamed for the demise of Peter Parker and Logan—plus, an all-new villain is revealed.

This issue explores the classic comic trope of hero deaths and inevitable resurrections. R.I.P. THWIKT.

SPIDER-MAN AND WOLVERINE ARE DEAD?! PETER and LOGAN have met their demise. Blame…REED RICHARDS?! And…An ALL-NEW VILLAIN?! R.I.P. THWIKT.

Spider-Man and Wolverine #8

by Marc Guggenheim & Kaare Andrews, cover by Kaare Andrews

SPIDER-MAN AND WOLVERINE ARE DEAD?! PETER and LOGAN have met their demise. Blame…REED RICHARDS?! And…An ALL-NEW VILLAIN?! R.I.P. THWIKT.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 10, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621258300811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621258300816 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8 MARTIN COCCOLO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621258300821 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8 NIC KLEIN KNULLIFIED VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

