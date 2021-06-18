Spidey's Got Hologram Blues in Web of Spider-Man #2 [Preview]

Last month, Marvel answered the desperate pleas of its readers and finally launched an additional Spider-Man comic. This one sees Spidey lead a team of engineering, the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. So you'd think they'd have no problem dealing with a couple of lousy holograms, right? Right?? Check out the preview of Web of Spider-Man #2 below.
WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru
SPIDER-MAN IS IN A WORLD OF TROUBLE!
• Spider-Man and his friends at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are always trying to help people.
• And now, thanks to his newfound friends Spider-Man's getting the change to take his great power and great responsibility across the globe!
• But where Spidey goes, TROUBLE follows! And this time is no different…
Rated T
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $3.99
