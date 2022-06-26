Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 Preview: Robots in Disguise?

The titular Doctor Aphra is possessed by The Spark Eternal in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21, which we guess makes her a Transformer now. Hey, Cybertron is in a galaxy far, far away, isn't it? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

"DESPERATE MEASURES!" The SPARK ETERNAL corrupts everything it touches, and DOCTOR APHRA is no exception! Face-to-face with an ancient, malevolent presence, SANA STARROS will have to make a choice… Can she save Aphra? Can she even save herself?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102121 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 21 ZAMA JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102131 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 21 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

