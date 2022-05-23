Star Wars Kicks Off The Empire Strikes Back At Heritage Auctions

For the most part, Star Wars fans think Empire Strikes Back when you ask them, "What is the best of Star Wars?". That is changing a little bit as we go along, and a new generation discovers the galaxy far, far, away, but for many Star Wars fans, it gets no better than the middle chapter of the original trilogy. Marvel Comics, in 1980, had the privilege to be publishing Star Wars comics and began their adaptation with issue #39, and a CGC 9.6 copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Featuring one of the best Darth Vader covers ever, the book is sitting at $110 as of this writing. Check out the book below.

Star Wars and Darth Vader. You Can't Go Wrong.

"The Empire Strikes Back: Part 1 of 6. "The Empire Strikes Back." Script by Archie Goodwin, art by Al Williamson and Carlos Garzon. Note: Part 1 of movie adaptation; based on the movie script; both Williamson and Garzon pencil and ink the art for this series. Cover by Williamson and Garzon. Cover price $0.50. Star Wars #39 (Marvel, 1980) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Part one of The Empire Strikes Back movie adaptation. Al Williamson cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $15. CGC census 5/22: 335 in 9.6, 213 higher." I have always loved that little Spidey head in the corner of this Star Wars book. I know it was on most of the books back then, but it being on this issue always made me smile. My two worlds, combining!

If you are a Star Wars fan, you may already own this, but this copy is hard to get. Good condition books from this run aren't popping up everywhere that often, so go here and place a bid on this one and get more info. While there, check out all of the other great books taking bids as well.