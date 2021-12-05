Star Wars: Heir To The Empire #1 Up For Auction, Thrawn Fans

Star Wars: Heir To The Empire is a comic series that ran in 1995 and is an adaptation of the book trilogy by Timothy Zahn that introduced Grand Admiral Thrawn to fans. The book series ended what fans refer to as "The Dark Times" after Return of the Jedi exited theaters, and we all thought Star Wars was done forever. The mania when the book was published in May 1991 reached a pitch that can rival the Star Wars films themselves. I remember going into the comic shop in 1995 and being gobsmacked that this was now a comic book. Up for auction at Heritage Auctions right now and ending soon is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, the first appearance of everyone's beloved Thrawn.

Thrawn Is The Most Popular EU Star Wars Character, Hands Down

Why is that a big deal, you ask? Well, rumors are swirling that when the Ahsoka TV show hits Disney+, Thrawn will be a big part of it, finishing the story from Star Wars Rebels, the animated series. Look no further than the fact that, as of this writing, this 9.8 copy is at $525 as proof that speculation is king in the aftermarket right now. Not only does this issue contain the first appearance of Thrawn, but another fan-favorite character, Mara Jade. She is the Hand of the Emperor, who falls in love with Luke Skywalker. The two marry, have a son named Ben, and she takes on Han and Leia's daughter Jania as her apprentice. So, this is an EU collector's dream. Excuse me; I meant Legends—my mistake. Star Wars fans, go here to get more info on this gorgeous copy, and while you are there, go ahead and click around at everything else, taking bids right now. Some cool stuff in this auction.