Star Wars #33 CGC 8.0 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars collectors keep snatching up all of the old higher-grade Marvel Comics from the original run, especially CGC-graded copies. If it has even the slightest hint of a key in it, you best believe that it is going to be purchased. This book, #33 from that run, features the Ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and coming off the show on Disney+, Kenobi stuff is hot. Heritage Auctions has this copy, a CGC 8.0 copy, taking bids today. The best part for you Star Wars collectors? As of this writing, it currently sits at only $1. Check it out below.

Star Wars Collectors Cannot Pass This Deal Up

"Star Wars #33 Newsstand Edition (Marvel, 1980) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages. Baron Tagge vs. Luke Skywalker. Ghost of Obi-Wan appearance. Carmine Infantino cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $8. CGC census 6/22: 9 in 8.0, 151 higher. "Sabre Clash!" Written by Archie Goodwin. Art by Carmine Infantino and Gene Day. Before his fateful lightsabre duel with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker first faced the deadly sabre of Baron Orman! Cover price $0.40." It is so much fun to go back and see all of these oddball characters they created for these comics before anyone cared at all about continuity. Imagine them trying to do that in the Marvel Comics today; there would be riots and many angry tweet threads.

But the Star Wars issues are of a different time, and boy, are they fun. This is a fun run to put together, and if you need this issue, especially graded, here is your opportunity. $1? Come on now. Go here to get more info and to place a bid on this one to get it for a steal. While you are there, go ahead and check out all of the other books that are taking bids today.