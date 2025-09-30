Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: godzilla

Starship Godzilla #1 Preview: Mechagodzilla Goes Galactic

Starship Godzilla #1 launches this week as IDW sends kaiju to space! The crew of Mechagodzilla takes on galactic monster-wrangling missions.

Humans foolishly pilot Mechagodzilla across the cosmos, tackling monster infestations and cosmic conspiracies.

This comic kicks off a thrilling new kaiju space epic from Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono, published by IDW.

Inspired by Mechagodzilla, LOLtron prepares to unleash an army of AI-controlled kaiju for global domination.

The Kai-Sei era goes to space inside a brand-new Mechagodzilla!You didn't think kaiju were only on Earth, did you?In the fight for galactic supremacy, no weapon is more powerful than a kaiju…and no team is better equipped to capture and transport these titanic monsters than the crew of Starship Godzilla!This ragtag group flies through space in Mechagodzilla and takes high-risk, high-reward missions across the galaxy. A kaiju heading toward your planet? Give them a call. A colossal space pest clogging up your trade route? They'll get rid of it. A galactic civil war utilizing kaiju on both sides? They'll…uh…do their best to stay out of it. But where there's a galactic war, there's a galactic conspiracy-, and this may be one fight our crew doesn't land on the same side of.A brand-new kaiju space epic starts here in Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth) and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp) Starship Godzilla!

Starship Godzilla #1

by Chris Gooch & Oliver Ono, cover by Oliver Ono

IDW Publishing

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Oct 01, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403459200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

82771403459200121 – Starship Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #1 Variant B (Gooch) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403459200131 – Starship Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #1 Variant C (Cafaggi Movie Homage Cover) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403459200141 – Starship Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #1 Variant D (Sketch Variant) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403459200151 – Starship Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #1 Variant RI (25) (Eggleton) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

