Suicide Squad #10 Preview: Lost in Space

The Suicide Squad has really gotten themselves in trouble this time. They're stuck in space with no way home and some very pissed off aliens after them, as you can see in this preview of Suicide Squad #10. How will they get out of it? Easy: call a space uber! Read the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #10

DC Comics

0921DC171

(W) Robbie Thompson (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Marcelo Maiolo

The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from OA only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

