Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Preview: Everyone Dies

There's a lot of killing happening in this preview of Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3. Which characters have strong enough plot armor to survive?! Well, technically, it's a Black Label book, so it doesn't count. Which means it's possible everyone ends up dead before this final issue is over. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER #3

DC Comics

0721DC126

0721DC127 – Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Jorge Fornes Cover – $6.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page.

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.