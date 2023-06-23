Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blake Northcott, diamond, Harriet Tubman, lunar, massive, sumerian, Whatnot

Sumerian Signs Deal With WhatNot/Massive For September 2023 Solicits

Sumerian Comics have done a distribution deal with Massive Comics/WhatNot Publishing, and will be leaving Lunar as a result.

We seem to have some more behind-the-scenes publisher shenanigans. To recap. WhatNot Publishing began as a spinoff of the Whatnot streaming online sales channel,later revealed to be part of Massive Publishing, and led to a Massive name change. They also bought publishing rights to Heavy Metal Magazine for a Vol 2 relaunch but have not actually published an issue, despite the first one being lined up for the beginning of the year. However, they have been publishing a series of books, getting big names for Wesley Snipes to Simon Furman to Sean Murphy and decent sales have followed. They also just appointed Sean Murphy creative partner Blake Northcott to EIC.

Then there's Behemoth Publishing which sat up and made a big splash after buying Amigo Comics, before being bought by Sumerian Records, part of the Universal Music family and renamed Sumerian Comics. Now Sumerian is missing from September's Lunar Distribution catalogues, and appears twice in Diamond's Previews, as Sumerian but also Massive-Sumerian. I understand that Sumrian Comcis will now be undistributed by Massive Publishing, who have an exclusive deal with Diamond that will put us under their section in the Previews catalogue and they'll handle printing and fulfilment with Diamond for most titles. Sumerian Comics will directly create premium products on the business model of vinyl. So here are all the WhatNot/Massive/Sumerian solicitations for September 2023. No Heavy Metal solicits, currently, the first issue is scheduled for the 30th of August, so who knows?

And we have launches for Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle by Noah Sebastian, Kevin Roditeli and Nicola Izzo, The Blackout Bombshell by Louis Southard, Dean Kotz and Sean Peacock, Reflection by Rodolfo Santullo and Jok, and Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer by David Crownson and Courtland Ellis.

BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR A CHUCK P (MR)

MASSIVE – SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL231073

JUL231074 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR B SEBASTIAN PHOTO (M – 4.99

JUL231075 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR C FRENDA (MR) – 4.99

JUL231076 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR D IZZO (MR) – 4.99

JUL231077 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

JUL231078 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

JUL231079 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 (OF 4) CVR G LTD SKETCH CVR (MR – 4.99

(W) Noah Sebastian, Kevin Roditeli (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Chuck P

Chuck Pavoni is a freelance illustrator and comic book artist based out of the south side of Chicago who blends comic techniques with his experience creating art for album covers and music videos.

From the mega-viral and chart-topping band known as Bad Omens, comes this comic series based on their newest record, The Death of Peace of Mind.

Bad Omens is one of many crime syndicates that operate in the largest district of the lawless and predominantly self governed Concrete Jungle. Their members toe-the-line morally so to speak when it comes to their revolving door of methods and motives, but in the end could be the anti heroes the city needs, and the true kings of the concrete jungle.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #1 (OF 3) CVR A VAUGHAN (MR)

MASSIVE – SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL231080

JUL231081 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #1 (OF 3) CVR B VAUGHAN (MR) – 5.99

JUL231082 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #1 (OF 3) CVR C WARD (MR) – 5.99

JUL231083 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #1 (OF 3) CVR D 5 COPY INCV SUNANDO ( – 5.99

JUL231084 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #1 (OF 3) CVR E 10 COPY INCV PACE (MR – 5.99

(W) Louis Southard (A) Dean Kotz, Sean Peacock (CA) Heather Vaughan

Heather Vaughan, the award-winning illustrator who has worked with Marvel, IDW, Mondo, and more, captures the psychedelic noir vibes of Blackout Bombshell.

From Louis Southard, and artist Dean Kotz (The Butcher of Paris, Krampus, Warlord of Mars Attacks) comes this oversized limited series that's the bastard child of a Philip Marlowe and Hunter S. Thomson novel.

It's 1967 in Sterling City, and private investigator Jack Atlas has been hired to solve a very important case. Unfortunately for him, he doesn't remember anything about it! After a night of drinking turned into a blank slate, Jack must put together what exactly he's gotten himself into before he ends up in a world of trouble. With the help of his best friend and lawyer Casper Fitzpatrick, the duo must embark on the misadventure of a lifetime.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 5.99

REFLECTION CVR A JOK (MR)

MASSIVE

JUL231054

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A / CA) Jok

Award-winning novelist and comic writer Rodolfo Santullo, best known for his work with Humanoids and Heavy Metal, joins forces with Argentinian superstar artist JOK (In Hell We Fight, Image Comics) for this giant-sized story of suspense and survival.

Science Fiction in the spirit of Blade Runner and Looper collide with iconic crime drags kind The Departed in this near retro-wave future with a unique horror twist. Detective Lorena Baffo dreams of a horrific murder. As the dream ends she looks up to see herself reflected in glass, with the victim's blood in her hands. Lorena gets assigned to this case and must unravel a mystery involving her own dark side and hidden family legacy.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 7.99

REFLECTION CVR B JOK (MR)

REFLECTION CVR C KENT BLADE RUNNER HOMAGE (MR)

REFLECTION CVR D MIGNOLA HOMAGE (MR)

REFLECTION CVR E 10 COPY INCV B&W MIGNOLA HOMAGE (MR)

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR A ELLIS (MR)

MASSIVE

JUL231059

JUL231060 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR B DESJARDINS (MR) – 4.99

JUL231061 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR C WHITE (MR) – 4.99

JUL231062 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR D RANDOLPH (MR) – 4.99

JUL231063 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR E LAUFMAN (MR) – 4.99

JUL231064 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV DRAPER IVE – 4.99

JUL231065 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV RANDOLPH ( – 9.99

JUL231066 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 CVR H BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR) – 4.99

(W) David Crownson (A / CA) Courtland Ellis

Concept artist and Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer series artist Courtland Ellis delivers his signature design for this groundbreaking debut.

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

When slave owners can't stop the formidable ninja warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUESTED ONE SHOT CVR A WALLIS

MASSIVE

JUL231067

JUL231068 – QUESTED ONE SHOT CVR B BROWNE – 4.99

JUL231069 – QUESTED ONE SHOT CVR C VIDEO GAME HOMAGE – 4.99

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Celebrate the continuing adventures of Jinx and friends as series artist Kit Wallis returns with this legendary cover design.

In "The Four Henches Adventure," the first one shot from the fan-favorite series Quested, creators Michael Calero and Thomas Parson explore the origin of an epic friendship…

The Henchler: When Jinx realizes he needs some outside muscle to help steal a high end collectible that's eluded him for years, he puts out an open call across Faerbraun in search of the next top Hench! This One-Shot issue takes us back to the origin story of the greatest bromance in all of fantasy (no not Sam and Frodo), When Hamo enters the competition it's Hench-at-first-site.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLOT HOLES #2 (OF 5) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

JUL231049

JUL231050 – PLOT HOLES #2 (OF 5) CVR B HOWELL (MR) – 3.99

JUL231051 – PLOT HOLES #2 (OF 5) CVR C KLAUS JANSON HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL231052 – PLOT HOLES #2 (OF 5) CVR D WALLIS (MR) – 3.99

JUL231053 – PLOT HOLES #2 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV ROOSH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy, known for his groundbreaking series Batman: White Knight, delivers an all-new tale of world-hopping adventure.

THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff Inkslayer is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real.

Now Cliff is about to head out on his first Edit with his new team. Did his whole life turn upside down? Yes. Does he really know his new team? No. He should be ready, right? Prepare for deadly space worms, historical heroes, and the fight for the fate of the whole program…good luck Cliff!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #5 (OF 6) CVR A IZZO (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

JUL231070

JUL231071 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #5 (OF 6) CVR B ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

JUL231072 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #5 (OF 6) CVR C CAFARO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Nicola Izzo

Cover by artist Nicola Izzo best known for his work on Boom! Studios' Firefly Keep Flying as well as numerous contributions to Whatnot Publishing titles like Liquid Kill, Astrobots, and more.

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

All bets are off in the explosive finale, culminating in a blood-soaked showdown atop The Hawthorne Academy.

Calista, Kaz, and Agent Malek risk everything to stop terrorists from getting their hands on The North Valley Grimoire — and as moles are unmasked and secrets are revealed, they discover what the book was TRULY meant for.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CHILDREN OF THE COMET #3 (OF 5) CVR A KIKOT (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL232030

JUL232031 – CHILDREN OF THE COMET #3 (OF 5) CVR B CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

JUL232032 – CHILDREN OF THE COMET #3 (OF 5) CVR C KIKOT (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Gabriel Kikot

A new series set in the world of You Promised Me Darkness and Follow Me Into the Darkness! Countdown! Who is Duncan? What do Eiji and the Comet Society want? A betrayal, combat uniforms, and many, many clones of Sage. The battle begins! Plus: Ophelia, Igny, and Gretel return.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FEEDER #5 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

JUL232033

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

One-time action movie star Lee Kidd is over his head and out of time. Sworn to protect the girl he was told to kill, Kidd strikes back at his former boss and his whole organization. His dark past comes to light as he puts himself on the line one last time. He used to play a good guy in the movies, but can he be one in real life? The final issue of the hit action series is here!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!