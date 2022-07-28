Behemoth Comics Changes To Sumerian Comics For October 2022 Solicits

If you are looking for the Behemoth Comics listings in the new Diamond Previews, you may be looking in the wrong place. Back in March, Ash Avildsen's Sumerian Records & Films bought Behemoth Entertainment and, in October's listings, the name of the publisher of You Promised Me Darkness, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, MFKZ and Watch Dogs: Legion has changed its name to Sumerian Comics. So here are the Sumerian Comics October 2022 solicits. And it begins with Sara Lone #1 by Erik Arnoux and David Morancho.

SARA LONE #1 CVR A MORANCHO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221870

AUG221871 – SARA LONE #1 CVR B MORANCHO (MR) – 5.99

AUG221872 – SARA LONE #1 CVR C MORANCHO (MR) – 5.99

AUG221873 – SARA LONE #1 CVR D PLAYBOY VAR (MR) – 5.99

AUG221874 – SARA LONE #1 CVR E BURLESQUE VAR (MR) – 5.99

AUG221875 – SARA LONE #1 CVR F PIN UP VAR (MR) – 5.99

AUG221876 – SARA LONE #1 CVR F PIN UP VAR (MR) – 5.99

(W) Erik Arnoux (A / CA) David Morancho

A young woman with a rough past finds herself caught in a destructive spiral after the brutal murder of her father, the owner of a modest shrimp fishery. Leaving the hot nights of New Orleans, she returns to the countryside to take over the business on her own, despite the ambient hostility around her. She is arrested during her trip back home-a murder was committed in the strip club where she worked and everything seems to point to her. Pursued by Mafia killers, she passes from police handcuffs to the hands of the Secret Service. Just who is Joy Carruthers, stage name Sara Lone?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 5.99

FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS TP (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221852

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

Less than a day until the apocalypse. The darkness guides Yuko and Sebastian to Alaska. There, they will look for a girl who lives hiding in the forest, and who may be the key to prevent the imminent final judgment. Meanwhile, the children of the comet face a new and peculiar threat in Kolosimo's Chinatown.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ILLUSION WITCH #5 (OF 6) CVR A LIMA

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221853

AUG221854 – ILLUSION WITCH #5 (OF 6) CVR B SHAH – 3.99

AUG221855 – ILLUSION WITCH #5 (OF 6) CVR C ZALDIVAR – 3.99

(W) Ruben Romero (A) Andrea Errico (CA) Bruno Lima

We cap off the adventure and story of Aadya, Baru, Kelvin, O'Rian and Syra-The Circle. As Aadya accepts her new reality, she lands on a collision course with The Three; who will do anything to stop Aadya from becoming the new Cyren of Saari.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #3 CVR A WALTER (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221856

AUG221857 – KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #3 CVR B NIKO WALTER (MR) – 3.99

AUG221858 – KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #3 CVR C NIKO WALTER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brett Murphy (A) Wilson Gandolpho (CA) Niko Walter

Sir Hugo's plan goes awry when he is caught by one of King Sigismund's men. Meanwhile, Runt loses control of his team of bandits in the deadly attack on, Neuhof. This leads Runt to hunt down one of his disloyal bandits. Find out the fate of this disloyal bandit in "Death Among Us."

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER #6 (OF 9) CVR A KRAFT

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221859

AUG221860 – NEVERENDER #6 (OF 9) CVR B KRAFT – 3.99

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

As Neverender and Apidae fight their way up the ranks, Artyom is forced to call in a favor from a notorious gambler, putting him in a lose-lose situation. Radio learns more about an android's fate in space, and Jihye visits Blackstar, the top-ranked fighter in the Universal Duelist League.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #2 CVR A BASILIE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221861

AUG221862 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #2 CVR B FACCINI (MR) – 3.99

AUG221863 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #2 CVR C FIORELLI (MR) – 3.99

AUG221864 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #2 CVR D CHATER (MR) – 3.99

AUG221865 – POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #2 CVR E SAUVAGE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Lavallee (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

Granite Smasher finds a back door into Shagri-La. Molly the man gets a pair of pants… finally. Flashbacks from her past loom large for Titi as she rescues Norma from certain death. And in a final confrontation, bullets and fists of fury fly as Bruce squares off against Don Franzetti in this Game of Death.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

QUAD VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221866

(W) Eduardo Ferigato, Eduardo Schaal, Diego Sanches, Aluisio Santos (A) Aluisio Santos, Eduardo Ferigato, Diego Sanches (A / CA) Eduardo Schaal

In the last decades of the 21st century, a Massive Solar Storm hit planet Earth, destroying all technology in its way. Global communications were lost, nuclear reactors collapsed, the climate suffered the worst drastic changes and financial systems were gone. The survivors had to adapt to the harsh new reality. New societies were built over the ruins of those that crumbled. Four generations have passed. These are the stories of those survivors.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REDMAN #5 (OF 5) CVR A FRANK (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221867

AUG221868 – REDMAN #5 (OF 5) CVR B FRANK (MR) – 3.99

AUG221869 – REDMAN #5 (OF 5) CVR C PEREZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matt Frank (A / CA) Matt Frank

From the studio that created the beloved TV show Ultraman (now a Marvel Comics series and Netflix Show), here is Redman, the Kaiju Hunter! The star monster of this fifth episode is Big Liger (First Appearance). A new Tsuburaya's kaiju created by Matt Frank debuts in this comic book, the end of the first arc of Kaiju Hunter!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPACE LADY #4 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG221877

(W) Ashley Warwick (A / CA) Ashley Warwick

Halloween Special! Space Lady continues the journey of using her incredible armour, technology, qualified immunity, and paycheck to get super, super high! Now she's got her hands full with all the evils of Halloween… Even space has a spooky season!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99