Superman #14, An Iconic Golden Age Comic, At Heritage Auctions

Superman #14 features one of the most iconic covers of the golden age, and maybe only rivaled by Action Comics #1 as far as Supes covers go. Fred Ray was the artist, and you wonder if when he was done with this cover, and took a step back and looked at it and just let his jaw drop. Name me a more iconic image from that time period. Oh, to be alive during the golden age and grow up from the beginning of Superman. On auction today at Heritage Auctions, is a jaw-dropping CGC 8.0 copy of this important and vital comic book. You may never see a nicer copy of this one in your lifetime. The current bidding price of $6,500 reflects that. Check it out below.

As Iconic As Superman Gets

"Superman #14 (DC, 1942) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white pages. A Heritage/CGC poll has put this book's cover, by Fred Ray, as one of the top ten of the entire Golden Age of comics, and Overstreet notes it as a "classic patriotic shield cover". The issue contains an ad for Sensation Comics #1. A sight to behold, we think you'll concede that this high-grade copy is a special book indeed. Just look at our scans on HA.com. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $8,350. CGC census 3/22: 9 in 8.0, 14 higher. Untitled Superman story, script by Jerry Siegel, art by Leo Nowak [as Joe Shuster]; When people who attend a concert at Monmouth Hall are robbed, seemingly without their knowledge, Clark and Lois attend the next evening's concert to see if lightning strikes twice. Untitled Superman story, script by Jerry Siegel, art by Leo Nowak [as Joe Shuster]; When young Chet Farnsworth's invention, a fire extinguishing powder, is successfully used to put out a tenement fire, the young man hastily signs a contract with an unscrupulous man. Rollin' Stone humor two-pager by Ray McGill. Jinx Job text story by Norman Goss. Marked Man text story by Edgar Weston. Clancy the Cop two-pager by Henry Boltinoff. 68 Pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

This is as special a book as you can possibly bid on as a Superman fan. Go here and check out more about this one, and to place a bid if you are so inclined. While there, check out this session and the amazing books taking bids. There are some doozies.