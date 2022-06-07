Superman Fans Should Grab New 52 Action Comics #9, Up for Auction

Superman fans and collectors have no shortage of comics to buy on a daily basis, the man has been saving the world for decades at this point. But one book that deserves extra attention and is a great buy at the moment is Action Comics #9 from the New 52 run. Featuring the debut of Calvin Ellis, the Superman of Earth-23, it has been strongly suggested that Michael B. Jordan will play Ellis in a JJ Abrams-produced Superman film for the big screen. If that happens for real, this issue will go through the roof. Luckily, there is still time to grab this while it is a good buy, like this CGC 9.8 copy at ComicConnect taking bids today. Right now, it is sitting at $75 as of this writing, perfect to snag and sit on. Check it out below.

Superman of Earth-23 Is A Spectacular Pick-Up

"Cover by Gene Ha. Written by Grant Morrison. Art by Gene Ha. Featuring characters from parallel Earths, including PRESIDENT SUPERMAN! Introducing new villain SUPERDOOM! Guest artist GENE HA joins GRANT MORRISON for this tale of not one, not two, but THREE Earths! Cover price $3.99. This version of Superman is strongly based on both real-life President Barack Obama and famed boxer Muhammad Ali (as confirmed by writer Grant Morrison). He is the third black Superman. The first two being Sunshine Superman and Superman of Earth-D. The name "Calvin Ellis" was originally introduced as an alias for Superman in a 1985 story written by Alan Moore."

This is a perfect time to snag this and sit on it. Even if the film doesn't come together, the character is great and the story is awesome, so it is a perfect add to a collection. Go here and get more info, and place a bid, and while you are there, check out all the other items taking bids today.